How to enable USB debugging on Android with broken screen?

If you own an Android device and unfortunately find yourself with a broken screen, you may face the challenge of enabling USB debugging to access your device’s data. USB debugging is a crucial feature that allows you to establish a connection between your phone and computer, making it possible to retrieve data, backup your files, or even control your device remotely. In this article, we will walk you through the steps on how to enable USB debugging on Android with a broken screen, ensuring that you regain control over your valuable data.
Different Methods to Enable USB Debugging on Android with a Broken Screen:
Method 1: Using a USB OTG Adapter
One effective method to enable USB debugging is by using a USB On-The-Go (OTG) adapter. This adapter allows you to connect a USB mouse to your Android device, providing an alternative means of navigation. By following these steps, you can enable USB debugging:
1. Connect a USB OTG adapter to your Android device.
2. Plug a USB mouse into the adapter.
3. The mouse cursor will now appear on your broken screen.
4. Navigate to “Settings” using the mouse.
5. Locate “Developer options” and tap on it.
6. Enable USB debugging by toggling the switch.
Method 2: Through Android’s Manufacturer Software
Some Android device manufacturers provide software that allows you to access your phone’s screen and enable USB debugging. Follow these steps to enable USB debugging using the respective manufacturer software:
1. Download and install the manufacturer software on your computer.
2. Connect your device to the computer using a USB cable.
3. Launch the manufacturer software and follow the instructions to enable screen mirroring or control your device from the computer’s screen.
4. Once you can see and control your device’s screen on the computer, navigate to “Settings” on your Android.
5. Locate “Developer options” and enable USB debugging.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. Can I enable USB debugging on my Android with a broken screen without using any software or external devices?
No, unfortunately, you’ll need either a USB OTG adapter or manufacturer software to enable USB debugging on your Android device with a broken screen.
2. What if my device doesn’t support USB OTG?
In that case, you can try using the manufacturer software technique mentioned earlier or seek professional help from a repair center.
3. How can I know if USB debugging is enabled on my Android device?
If USB debugging is enabled successfully, you will see a small notification icon representing USB debugging in your device’s notification bar.
4. Can USB debugging be enabled on a device with a password-locked screen?
Unfortunately, USB debugging cannot be enabled unless you unlock your device’s screen with the password or PIN.
5. Is it possible to enable USB debugging wirelessly?
Enabling USB debugging wirelessly is not possible as it requires an initial physical connection to authorize the wireless debugging feature.
6. Can I enable USB debugging on my Android device using only the hardware buttons?
No, enabling USB debugging specifically requires navigation to the “Settings” menu, which cannot be accessed through the hardware buttons alone.
7. Will enabling USB debugging erase any data on my device?
Enabling USB debugging should not delete any data from your device. It only allows access to the device’s data from a connected computer.
8. Is it possible to recover data from an Android device with a broken screen without enabling USB debugging?
No, enabling USB debugging is essential for most data recovery methods when dealing with a broken screen.
9. Are there any alternative methods to recover data from an Android device with a broken screen?
Yes, you can try using third-party softwares that can retrieve data without enabling USB debugging, but the success of this method depends on various factors.
10. Can I use a wireless mouse instead of a USB mouse with a USB OTG adapter?
No, wireless mice are not supported by USB OTG adapters. You must use a wired USB mouse.
11. Is USB debugging necessary for transferring files between my Android device and computer?
No, USB debugging is not required for file transfers. You can use other methods like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or third-party software for file transfer.
12. Can USB debugging be enabled without connecting my device to a computer?
No, USB debugging needs to be enabled with your device connected to a computer, as it involves interaction with the device’s screen.