How to enable USB debugging broken screen?

If you have ever encountered a situation where your Android device’s screen is broken or unresponsive, you may find it challenging to access your device’s data or perform any operations on it. However, there is still hope! By enabling USB debugging on your broken screen, you can connect your device to a computer and retrieve important files, backup data, or even fix the issue. This article will guide you through the process of enabling USB debugging on a broken screen and offer some related FAQs to help you out.
How to Enable USB Debugging on a Broken Screen?
Enabling USB debugging on a broken screen can be a bit tricky, but here is a step-by-step guide to help you through it:
1. **Connect your Android device to your computer** using a USB cable.
2. **Download and install the necessary USB drivers** for your device on your computer.
3. **Launch an Android Data Recovery tool** on your computer. This tool will assist in enabling USB debugging despite the broken screen.
4. **Follow the on-screen instructions** provided by the Android Data Recovery tool to establish a connection between your device and computer.
5. **Choose the appropriate device model**, which your tool will automatically detect.
6. **Look for the “Enable USB Debugging” option** in the tool’s interface and select it.
7. **Wait for the tool to enable USB debugging on your Android device**. It may take a few moments, so be patient.
8. **Once the process is completed, you can disconnect your device from the computer**.
Congratulations! You have successfully enabled USB debugging on your broken screen device. Now, you can perform various tasks that require USB debugging, such as data recovery, backup, or system repair.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I enable USB debugging on a broken screen without using a computer?
No, you require a computer to enable USB debugging on your broken screen device as it involves connecting and using specific software.
2. Is it possible to retrieve data from a broken screen Android device?
Yes, by enabling USB debugging on your broken screen device and using specialized recovery tools, you can retrieve data from it.
3. What if my device’s touchscreen is unresponsive?
If your device’s touchscreen is unresponsive, you can try connecting a USB OTG (On-The-Go) adapter to connect a mouse with the device and navigate through the options.
4. Can I enable USB debugging with a shattered screen?
Although it may be challenging, if your device is still functional and recognized by a computer, you can enable USB debugging on a shattered screen.
5. Are there any risks involved in enabling USB debugging on a broken screen?
Enabling USB debugging on a broken screen is generally safe; however, proceed with caution and ensure you follow the instructions carefully to avoid any potential risks.
6. Can I still retrieve data if USB debugging wasn’t enabled before the screen broke?
If USB debugging was not enabled before the screen broke, it may limit the recovery options, but you can still try using professional data recovery services.
7. How can I transfer files from a broken screen Android device to another device?
One way to transfer files is by connecting your broken screen device to another Android device using a USB OTG cable and then accessing and copying the files.
8. Can I enable USB debugging on all Android devices?
While USB debugging is available on most Android devices, some manufacturers may have different settings or may restrict access to it.
9. Can I enable USB debugging using a Bluetooth connection?
No, USB debugging cannot be enabled directly via Bluetooth. It requires a USB connection to a computer for the initial setup.
10. Is it possible to fix a broken screen by enabling USB debugging?
Enabling USB debugging does not fix the physical damage of a broken screen. It only allows you to access and manage your device’s data through a computer.
11. Are there any alternatives to using USB debugging on a broken screen?
If USB debugging is not an option, you can consider using screen mirroring tools or contacting professional repair services to retrieve your data.
12. How to disable USB debugging on my Android device?
To disable USB debugging on your Android device, go to the Developer options in your device settings and find the USB Debugging option to toggle it off.