How to enable touchpad on ASUS laptop without mouse?

If you own an ASUS laptop and find yourself in a situation where your touchpad is disabled, fear not! In this article, we will walk you through the steps to enable your touchpad without the need for a mouse. Whether it’s due to a mistakenly pressed key combination or a software glitch, we’ve got you covered.
Steps to Enable Touchpad on ASUS Laptop without Mouse
If your touchpad isn’t working and you don’t have a mouse available, don’t panic. Just follow these simple steps to re-enable it:
1. Using Keyboard Shortcuts
To enable the touchpad using only your keyboard, press the Fn key (usually located in the bottom left corner of the keyboard) and one of the Function keys (F1 to F12) simultaneously. Look for the touchpad symbol on the Function keys, usually represented by a rectangle with a finger touching it. Once pressed, your touchpad should be functioning again.
2. Accessing Touchpad Settings
If the keyboard shortcuts don’t work, you can enable the touchpad through the settings menu. Here’s how to do it:
a. Press the Windows key on your keyboard to open the Start menu.
b. Start typing “Settings” and click on the corresponding option.
c. In the Settings window, select “Devices” and then “Touchpad”.
d. Find the option to enable the touchpad and toggle it on.
3. Using ASUS Smart Gesture
Many ASUS laptops come with the ASUS Smart Gesture software, which allows you to manage touchpad settings. If you have this software installed, follow these steps:
a. Press the Windows key on your keyboard to open the Start menu.
b. Start typing “ASUS Smart Gesture” and click on the corresponding option.
c. In the ASUS Smart Gesture window, locate the touchpad option and make sure it’s enabled.
These methods should help you enable your touchpad without the need for an external mouse. However, if none of these solutions work, you may need to consider further troubleshooting or contacting ASUS technical support for assistance.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Why is my touchpad not working on my ASUS laptop?
There could be several reasons for this, such as accidentally disabling the touchpad, outdated drivers, or a hardware issue.
2. Can I enable the touchpad without using the keyboard?
Yes, you can enable the touchpad by accessing the settings menu or using ASUS Smart Gesture, as mentioned in the article.
3. What if my laptop doesn’t have the Fn key?
If your laptop doesn’t have an Fn key, there might be an alternative key combination specific to your laptop model. Consult your laptop’s user manual or ASUS support for more information.
4. How do I know if my touchpad is disabled?
Check for a light or indicator on your laptop that indicates if the touchpad is disabled. It is often located near the touchpad itself or on the keyboard.
5. Can I use an external mouse to enable the touchpad?
Yes, if you have an external mouse available, you can use it to navigate to the touchpad settings and enable it.
6. How do I install the ASUS Smart Gesture software?
ASUS Smart Gesture is usually pre-installed on ASUS laptops. However, if you don’t have it, you can download it from the official ASUS support website.
7. Is there a way to enable the touchpad remotely?
No, you won’t be able to enable the touchpad remotely unless you have remote desktop access to your laptop.
8. What if I can’t see the touchpad option in Settings?
If you can’t find the touchpad option in the Settings menu, you may need to update your touchpad drivers or reinstall the ASUS Smart Gesture software.
9. Will enabling the touchpad erase any of my files?
Enabling the touchpad will not affect your files in any way. It’s a simple settings adjustment and won’t result in any data loss.
10. Why did my touchpad disable itself?
Sometimes touchpads can disable themselves due to accidental key presses or conflicts with other software. It can also happen if your laptop is equipped with a physical disable button that was pressed unintentionally.
11. How can I prevent my touchpad from accidentally disabling?
If you frequently encounter accidental touchpad disables, you can consider adjusting touchpad sensitivity settings or using a protective cover for your laptop’s keyboard.
12. What if none of the above solutions work?
If none of the methods mentioned in this article work, it’s advisable to reach out to ASUS technical support or consult a professional technician for further assistance. They will be able to diagnose and resolve any underlying issues with your touchpad.