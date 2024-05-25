How to Enable Touch Screen on Second Monitor in Windows 11
With the release of Windows 11, many users have been wondering how to enable touch screen functionality on their second monitor. While touch screen support is available on the primary display by default, it may not be enabled on secondary monitors. In this article, we will explore the steps to enable touch screen on a second monitor in Windows 11.
**How to Enable Touch Screen on Second Monitor Windows 11?**
To enable touch screen on a second monitor in Windows 11, follow these steps:
1. Connect your touch-enabled second monitor to your computer.
2. Right-click on the desktop and select “Display settings” from the context menu.
3. In the Display settings window, scroll down and click on the “Advanced display settings” link.
4. In the Advanced display settings window, click on the display that you want to enable touch screen functionality for. If you have multiple monitors, each display will be listed separately.
5. Scroll down and click on the “Graphics settings” link.
6. In the Graphics settings window, click on the “Change default graphics settings” link.
7. Under the “Graphics performance preference” section, locate the “Choose an app to set preference” dropdown menu.
8. Select the app or program that you want to use touch screen on the second monitor with.
9. Once you have selected the app, click on the “Options” button.
10. In the Graphics specifications window, you will find a checkbox labeled “Enable touch screen”.
11. Check the “Enable touch screen” checkbox and click on the “Save” button.
12. Close all the open windows and restart your computer for the changes to take effect.
By following these steps, you can now enjoy touch screen functionality on your second monitor in Windows 11.
FAQs:
1. What is touch screen functionality?
Touch screen functionality allows users to interact with their devices by tapping, swiping, or drawing directly on the screen using their fingers or a stylus.
2. Is touch screen support available on all monitors in Windows 11?
While touch screen support is available on the primary display by default, it may not be enabled on secondary monitors. Users need to manually enable it.
3. Can I enable touch screen on any monitor?
Yes, you can enable touch screen on any monitor that supports touch functionality and is connected to your computer.
4. Do I need a touch-enabled monitor to enable touch screen functionality?
Yes, touch screen functionality is dependent on having a touch-enabled monitor. Touch will not work on standard monitors without touch functionality.
5. Will enabling touch screen on the second monitor affect the primary display?
No, enabling touch screen on the second monitor will not affect the touch functionality on the primary display.
6. Can I enable touch screen on multiple monitors?
Yes, you can enable touch screen on multiple monitors individually by following the steps mentioned earlier for each display.
7. Is it necessary to have the latest graphics drivers for enabling touch screen on the second monitor?
Having up-to-date graphics drivers is recommended as it ensures compatibility and the availability of necessary features, including touch screen support.
8. Do I need to restart my computer after enabling touch screen on the second monitor?
Yes, it is important to restart your computer after enabling touch screen on the second monitor for the changes to take effect.
9. Can I use touch screen on the second monitor for all applications?
You can only use touch screen on the second monitor for applications that support touch input.
10. How can I identify which of my monitors support touch functionality?
To identify which of your monitors support touch functionality, refer to the specifications provided by the manufacturer or check for touch-related features in the monitor’s settings.
11. Can I enable touch screen on my laptop’s external monitor?
Yes, you can enable touch screen on your laptop’s external monitor if it supports touch functionality and is connected to your laptop.
12. Can I disable touch screen on the second monitor later if needed?
Yes, you can disable touch screen functionality on the second monitor by following the same steps and unchecking the “Enable touch screen” checkbox.