**How to enable resizable bar on ASUS motherboard?**
Resizable BAR, also known as Smart Access Memory, is a groundbreaking technology that allows the CPU to access the full graphics memory of the GPU, providing a significant boost in gaming performance. If you own an ASUS motherboard, enabling resizable BAR is a straightforward process. In this article, I will guide you through the steps to take advantage of this feature and unleash the true potential of your system.
1. **What is resizable BAR?**
Resizable BAR is a feature that allows the CPU to access the entire graphics memory of the GPU. This reduces GPU memory constraints and enhances gaming performance.
2. **How does resizable BAR work?**
By enabling resizable BAR, the CPU can request larger data sets from the GPU, leading to more efficient data transfers and improved performance.
3. **Which ASUS motherboards support resizable BAR?**
Resizable BAR is supported on many ASUS motherboards, primarily those with the latest PCIe 4.0 slots. Check your motherboard’s specifications or consult the manufacturer’s website for compatibility details.
4. **Do I need a compatible GPU to enable resizable BAR?**
Yes, you need a compatible GPU to take advantage of resizable BAR. Most modern NVIDIA and AMD GPUs support this feature, but it’s essential to verify compatibility with your specific graphics card model.
5. **Does enabling resizable BAR improve gaming performance?**
Enabling resizable BAR can enhance gaming performance, especially in GPU-bound scenarios. The extent of the performance gain may vary depending on the game and system configuration.
6. **How do I enable resizable BAR on an ASUS motherboard?**
To enable resizable BAR on your ASUS motherboard, follow these steps:
– Make sure you have the latest BIOS version installed. Visit the ASUS website and download the latest BIOS update for your motherboard model.
– Install the BIOS update following the manufacturer’s instructions.
– Once the BIOS update is complete, restart your computer and enter the BIOS setup by pressing the corresponding key (usually Del or F2) during the boot process.
– Look for the “Resizable BAR Support” or similarly named option in the BIOS settings. Enable it.
– Save the changes and exit the BIOS setup. Your system will reboot.
7. **How can I verify if resizable BAR is enabled?**
Once your computer restarts, you can verify if resizable BAR is enabled through software utilities like GPU-Z or the manufacturer’s GPU control panel. These tools usually display the status of resizable BAR under the graphics card information section.
8. **Can I enable resizable BAR on any operating system?**
Resizable BAR is supported on various operating systems, including Windows 10 and Windows 11. Ensure your operating system is up-to-date with the latest patches and drivers for optimal compatibility.
9. **What if I encounter issues after enabling resizable BAR?**
In rare cases, enabling resizable BAR may cause compatibility issues or system instability. If you experience any issues, you can revert the changes by entering the BIOS setup and disabling the resizable BAR option.
10. **Is there a performance difference between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs with resizable BAR enabled?**
The performance difference between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs with resizable BAR enabled can vary depending on the specific game or application. It’s recommended to consult benchmarks and reviews for the desired GPU and game combination.
11. **Can I enable resizable BAR on multiple GPUs in SLI/CrossFire configurations?**
Resizable BAR is supported on multi-GPU configurations like SLI (NVIDIA) or CrossFire (AMD). However, not all games or applications may take full advantage of resizable BAR in these configurations.
12. **Is it worth upgrading my motherboard to enable resizable BAR?**
While enabling resizable BAR can provide a performance boost, it may not be the sole reason to upgrade your motherboard. Consider other factors such as platform compatibility, CPU support, and additional features when deciding to upgrade your system.
In conclusion, enabling resizable BAR on your ASUS motherboard can unlock additional gaming performance by allowing the CPU to access the full graphics memory of the GPU. By following the steps outlined above, you can enjoy smoother gaming experiences and potentially gain an edge in competitive gameplay. Remember to always keep your system updated with the latest software and drivers for optimal performance.