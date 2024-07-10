How to enable Google keyboard on iphone?

Google Keyboard, also known as Gboard, is a popular keyboard app developed by Google which offers various features and functionalities to enhance typing on your iPhone. If you prefer Google’s keyboard over the default iPhone keyboard, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to enable Google Keyboard on your iPhone.
Step 1: Download and Install Gboard
Before enabling the Google Keyboard, you first need to download and install the Gboard app from the App Store. Follow these simple steps to do so:
1. Open the App Store on your iPhone.
2. In the search bar, type “Gboard” and tap on the Gboard app when it appears in the search results.
3. Tap on the “Get” button next to the app.
4. Authenticate the download using Face ID, Touch ID, or your Apple ID password as required.
5. Wait for the app to download and install on your device.
Step 2: Configure Gboard as the Default Keyboard
Once you have successfully installed the Gboard app on your iPhone, you must configure it as the default keyboard. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. In the General settings, tap on “Keyboard.”
4. Next, tap on “Keyboards.”
5. Here, you will see a list of keyboards currently enabled on your iPhone. Tap on “Add New Keyboard.”
6. Locate and tap on “Gboard” from the list of available keyboards.
7. Enable the toggle switch next to “Gboard – Google” to add it to your list of keyboards.
Step 3: Allow Full Access for Gboard
For Gboard to function properly and take advantage of all its features, you need to grant it full access. Follow these steps to give Gboard full access on your iPhone:
1. Still in the Keyboard settings, tap on “Gboard – Google” under the “Allow Full Access” section.
2. In the Allow Full Access settings, toggle on the switch next to “Allow Full Access.”
3. A confirmation pop-up will appear, informing you that enabling full access allows the developer to transmit anything you type, including personal information. If you are comfortable with this, tap on “Allow” to enable full access.
How to Change Keyboard on iPhone?
If you have followed the steps above and want to switch between different keyboards on your iPhone, here’s how you can do it:
1. While typing, tap and hold on the Globe or Emoji icon located at the bottom-left corner of the keyboard.
2. A menu will appear, showing all the keyboards you have installed on your iPhone.
3. Swipe left or right to select the desired keyboard. Release your finger to switch to the chosen keyboard.
FAQs:
1. Can I use Gboard on my iPhone?
Yes, Gboard is available for iPhones and can be used as an alternative keyboard.
2. Is Gboard better than the default iPhone keyboard?
Gboard offers additional features and functionalities, such as built-in search, GIF support, and swipe typing, making it a popular choice for iPhone users.
3. Is Gboard free to download and use?
Yes, Gboard is free to download and use on your iPhone.
4. Can I customize Gboard on my iPhone?
Yes, Gboard allows customization options such as themes, keyboard height, and keyboard sound settings.
5. Is Gboard available in multiple languages?
Yes, Gboard supports multiple languages and offers autocorrect and predictive text features for each language.
6. Does Gboard collect my personal information?
When enabling full access, Gboard warns that it can transmit anything you type, including personal information. Exercise caution and only enable full access if you are comfortable with this.
7. Can I use Gboard offline on my iPhone?
Gboard requires an active internet connection to utilize features like search and GIFs, but basic typing functions work offline.
8. Can I add my own custom dictionaries to Gboard?
Yes, Gboard allows you to add custom words to its dictionary for more accurate typing predictions.
9. How do I update Gboard on my iPhone?
To update Gboard, open the App Store, go to the “Updates” tab, and tap on “Update” next to the Gboard app if an update is available.
10. Can I use Gboard on my iPad?
Yes, Gboard is available for use on iPads as well.
11. How do I disable Gboard on my iPhone?
To disable Gboard, go to the Keyboard settings, select “Keyboards,” tap “Edit,” and remove Gboard from the list of enabled keyboards.
12. Can I use Gboard with other apps on my iPhone?
Yes, Gboard works with most apps that require text input on your iPhone, including messaging apps, social media platforms, and email clients.