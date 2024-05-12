How to enable emoji in Samsung keyboard?

If you are a Samsung user and you often find yourself wanting to express your emotions accurately through messaging or social media apps, then enabling emoji on your Samsung keyboard is essential. Emoji make your conversations more engaging, fun, and personalized. In this article, we will guide you through the process of enabling emoji on your Samsung keyboard, ensuring that you can easily find and use your favorite emoji whenever you want.
Step-by-Step Guide to Enable Emoji in Samsung Keyboard
1. Open the Settings App: Start by locating the Settings app on your Samsung device. You can usually find it on your home screen or in the app drawer. It is represented by a gear icon.
2. Access General Management: Once you have the Settings app open, scroll down until you find the “General Management” option. Tap on it to proceed.
3. Select Language and Input: Within the General Management settings, locate and tap on “Language and Input.” This section allows you to customize various language and keyboard settings.
4. Choose On-Screen Keyboard: Within the Language and Input menu, you will find a list of different keyboards installed on your Samsung device. Tap on “On-screen keyboard” to access additional settings.
5. Select Samsung Keyboard: In the list of on-screen keyboards, find and tap on “Samsung Keyboard.” This will take you to the keyboard’s specific settings.
6. Tap on Smart Typing: Within the Samsung Keyboard settings, look for the “Smart Typing” option and tap on it. This section provides various options to enhance your typing experience.
7. Enable Predictive Text: To enable emoji, make sure the “Predictive Text” option is enabled. This feature suggests words and also includes emoji predictions while you type.
8. Use Emoji: Now, return to a messaging or social media app where you can use the Samsung keyboard. Tap on the text input field to bring up the keyboard. You will notice an icon depicting a smiley face or globe icon on the keyboard. Tap this icon to access the emoji panel.
9. Navigate Emoji Panel: Once you open the emoji panel, you will see a wide range of different emoji options. Swipe left or right to explore various categories, such as smileys and people, animals, food, etc.
10. Select Emoji: To use an emoji, simply tap on the desired one. It will be inserted into the text input field, allowing you to express yourself more creatively.
11. Customize Emoji Settings (Optional): If you want to customize your emoji experience further, you can explore additional options within the Samsung Keyboard settings. For example, you can change the skin tone of certain emoji or enable emoji suggestions.
12. Practice and Enjoy: Now that you have enabled emoji on your Samsung keyboard, you can express yourself more vividly through your conversations, making them livelier and more captivating.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I enable emoji on any Samsung device?
Yes, enabling emoji on the Samsung keyboard is possible on all Samsung devices that utilize the Samsung Keyboard app.
2. What if I don’t have the Samsung Keyboard app?
If you don’t have the Samsung Keyboard app, you can download it from the Google Play Store and follow the steps mentioned above.
3. Are all emojis available on Samsung keyboards?
Yes, Samsung keyboards support a wide array of emojis, including the latest Unicode standards.
4. Can I add custom emojis to the Samsung keyboard?
No, the Samsung Keyboard doesn’t support adding custom emojis. It only includes the emoji provided by the Unicode standard.
5. How can I quickly access emojis on the Samsung keyboard?
You can access emojis quickly by tapping the smiley face or globe icon on the Samsung keyboard.
6. Can I disable emoji predictions?
Yes, you can disable emoji predictions by turning off the “Predictive Text” option in the Samsung Keyboard settings.
7. How do I update my emoji collection?
Emoji updates are included in general software updates for your Samsung device. Keep your software up-to-date to access the latest emojis.
8. Can I use emojis outside messaging apps?
Yes, you can use emojis in various apps that include text input fields, such as social media apps, email apps, and notes apps.
9. Are there keyboard shortcuts for emojis?
Yes, you can access some frequently used emojis by long-pressing certain alphabets or symbols on the Samsung keyboard.
10. Why can’t I see some emojis correctly?
Some emojis may not render correctly if your device or the recipient’s device doesn’t support the specific emoji character.
11. Can I create my own custom emoji keyboard?
No, the Samsung Keyboard app does not provide the option to create your own custom emoji keyboard.
12. How do I switch back to my default keyboard if I want to disable the Samsung keyboard?
To switch back to your default keyboard, follow the same steps mentioned above and select your preferred keyboard instead of the Samsung Keyboard.