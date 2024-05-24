**How to Eliminate Keyboard Sound from Mic?**
When it comes to audio recording or live streaming, eliminating keyboard sound from your microphone can be a significant challenge. The constant tapping and clicking of keys can easily overshadow your voice or create a distracting background noise. However, with a few simple techniques and some handy tips, you can effectively reduce or eliminate keyboard sound from your mic altogether. Let’s delve into some effective solutions!
1. Can keyboard sound be eliminated completely?
Unfortunately, it is challenging to eliminate keyboard sound completely, especially if you are using a sensitive microphone. However, you can significantly minimize its effects by following the tips mentioned below.
2. Use a microphone with a directional pickup pattern
Investing in a microphone with a directional pickup pattern, such as a cardioid microphone, can help reduce keyboard sound. These microphones primarily capture sound from the front while ignoring sounds coming from the sides or rear, making them ideal for minimizing keyboard noise.
3. Adjust the microphone’s position
Placing your microphone as far away from your keyboard as possible can make a notable difference. Distance helps in reducing the direct sound that enters your mic, reducing keyboard noise.
4. Use a shock mount
A shock mount suspends your microphone, isolating it from any vibrations that can be caused by typing on your keyboard. This can effectively reduce the keyboard sound from being transmitted to the microphone.
5. Employ noise suppression software
Using noise suppression software, such as Krisp or RTX Voice, can eliminate or minimize keyboard sound from your mic during live streaming or recording sessions. These tools intelligently filter out background noises, including keyboard sounds, without affecting the quality of your voice.
6. Opt for a quieter keyboard
Mechanical keyboards are well-known for their satisfying clicky sound, which can pose challenges when it comes to recording audio. Switching to a quieter keyboard, such as a membrane keyboard, can significantly reduce keyboard noise.
7. Apply foam padding
Attaching foam padding to the underside of your keyboard can help minimize or dampen the sound produced while typing. The foam effectively absorbs and isolates the sound, preventing it from reaching your microphone.
8. Position your microphone properly
Experiment with different microphone positions to find the most suitable placement that minimizes keyboard noise. Try positioning the microphone off-axis, facing away from the keyboard, or angling it to capture less keyboard sound.
9. Enable noise gate
Using a noise gate can be helpful in reducing keyboard sound from your mic. It allows you to set a threshold level, and any sound below that level will be automatically muted. This way, the microphone will only pick up your voice and not the keyboard sound during silent moments.
10. Use a pop filter
A pop filter not only minimizes plosive sounds but can also act as a physical barrier against keyboard sound. Placing it strategically between your keyboard and microphone can help reduce the transmission of keyboard noise.
11. Adjust your typing technique
Modifying your typing technique can play a role in reducing keyboard noise. Practicing a softer touch and avoiding heavy strikes on the keys can significantly minimize the sound produced while typing.
12. Create a sound barrier
Setting up a physical barrier, such as a room divider or acoustic panel, between your keyboard and microphone can help block or absorb keyboard sound, reducing its impact on your recordings.
**In conclusion**
While eliminating keyboard sound from your microphone entirely may be challenging, implementing some or all of the techniques mentioned above can significantly reduce the unwanted noise. Investing in quality equipment, adjusting microphone settings, and modifying your setup can go a long way in ensuring clear and professional audio recordings or live streams. Remember, experimentation and finding the right combination of methods that work for you is key to achieving optimal results.