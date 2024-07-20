How to eject cd from Apple USB superdrive?

The Apple USB SuperDrive is a convenient external CD/DVD drive for Mac users, allowing you to play or burn discs on your computer. While it offers great functionalities, some users may find it a bit confusing when it comes to ejecting CDs from the SuperDrive. If you’re wondering how to eject a CD from your Apple USB SuperDrive, read on for a step-by-step guide, along with answers to some commonly asked questions.
The Answer:
To eject a CD from your Apple USB SuperDrive, you can follow these simple steps:
1. Locate the disk icon: On your Mac’s desktop, you should see an icon representing the CD or DVD that is currently inserted into the SuperDrive. It will typically have the name of the disk or a generic CD icon.
2. Right-click (Control + Click): Position your cursor over the disk icon and right-click (or Control + Click) to access a contextual menu.
3. Choose “Eject”: From the dropdown menu, select the option labeled “Eject.” Alternatively, you can drag the disk icon towards the trash icon on your dock until it changes to an Eject symbol and then release it.
By following these steps, you should be able to safely eject CDs/DVDs from your Apple USB SuperDrive without any hassle.
FAQs:
1. How can I eject a CD from my Apple USB SuperDrive if I don’t have a right-click option?
If you don’t have a right-click option, you can simply press and hold the “Control” key on your keyboard while clicking the disk icon. This will bring up the contextual menu, allowing you to select the “Eject” option.
2. Is there another way to eject a CD using keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, you can use the keyboard shortcut “Command + E” to quickly eject the CD from your Apple USB SuperDrive, regardless of whether you see the disk icon on your desktop or not.
3. Can I eject a CD from my SuperDrive using the Finder?
Yes, you can also eject a CD from your Apple USB SuperDrive through the Finder. Simply open a Finder window, locate the SuperDrive under the “Devices” section in the sidebar, right-click on it, and select the “Eject” option.
4. What should I do if the SuperDrive doesn’t eject the disc?
If the SuperDrive doesn’t eject the disc using the methods mentioned above, try the following steps: restart your Mac, press and hold the Media Eject key (⏏) on your keyboard, or use the Terminal command “drutil eject.”
5. Can I eject a CD from my SuperDrive using the Disk Utility?
Yes, you can use the Disk Utility to eject a CD from your Apple USB SuperDrive. Simply open the Disk Utility application, select the CD/DVD from the sidebar, and click on the “Eject” button in the toolbar.
6. Is there a way to eject a CD from my SuperDrive when my Mac is turned off?
No, it is not possible to eject a CD from your SuperDrive when your Mac is turned off since the SuperDrive is powered by the computer.
7. What happens if I forcibly eject a CD from my SuperDrive?
Forcibly ejecting a CD from your SuperDrive can potentially damage the disk or SuperDrive mechanism. It is recommended to use the proper eject methods to avoid any potential issues.
8. Can I eject a CD from my SuperDrive using voice commands?
No, voice commands alone cannot be used to eject a CD from your Apple USB SuperDrive. You need to use the appropriate manual methods mentioned earlier.
9. Are there any alternatives to the Apple USB SuperDrive that don’t require manual ejection?
Yes, there are several external CD/DVD drives available that offer automatic ejection, which can be more convenient for some users. Make sure to check the product specifications before purchase.
10. Can I use the SuperDrive to eject CDs from my MacBook Pro’s internal drive?
No, the Apple USB SuperDrive is only designed to work as an external drive. It cannot be used to eject discs from your MacBook Pro’s internal drive.
11. Can I eject a CD from my SuperDrive using the macOS menu bar?
No, there is no built-in option in the macOS menu bar to eject a CD from the Apple USB SuperDrive. You can use the methods mentioned earlier for ejecting the disc.
12. How can I prevent CDs from automatically ejecting from my SuperDrive?
If CDs are ejecting automatically from your SuperDrive, it could be due to a setting called “CD/DVD Sharing” in the System Preferences. To disable this, go to “System Preferences,” click on “Sharing,” and uncheck the “CDs & DVDs” option.