Have you ever encountered a message on your Windows computer saying, “This device is currently in use” when you tried to safely remove a USB drive? This situation can be frustrating, as you might be unsure of the correct steps to take to safely eject your USB drive without causing any data loss. In this article, we will guide you through the process of ejecting a USB on Windows and provide answers to some common questions related to USB ejection.
How to Eject a USB on Windows?
If you want to safely remove a USB drive from your Windows computer, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Click on the “Safely Remove Hardware” icon
Located on the system tray, you will find a small icon representing a USB device with a green checkmark. Click on this icon to view the list of removable devices connected to your computer.
Step 2: Select the USB drive you want to eject
A list of connected devices will appear. Identify the USB drive you wish to eject and click on its name to select it.
Step 3: Eject the USB drive
After selecting the USB drive, click on the option that reads “Eject” or “Safely Remove Hardware and Eject Media.” Windows will then notify you when it is safe to remove the USB drive.
It is crucial to follow these steps before physically removing your USB drive to prevent data corruption or loss. However, if you encounter an error message stating that the device is in use, you may need to close all applications using the USB drive or follow additional steps as described below.
FAQs about Ejecting a USB on Windows
1. What should I do if Windows says my USB device is in use?
If you receive this error message, ensure that no files or applications are open from or using the USB drive. Close all programs that may be accessing the contents of the USB drive and try again.
2. Can I directly unplug the USB drive without ejecting it?
While it may be tempting to unplug the USB drive without ejecting it first, it is not recommended. Ejecting the drive ensures that all pending read/write operations are completed, preventing data loss or corruption.
3. Is it necessary to eject a USB drive before shutting down the computer?
No, it is not mandatory to eject the USB drive when shutting down the computer. The computer automatically terminates all active connections to USB devices during the shutdown process.
4. What if I accidentally eject the wrong USB drive?
If you mistakenly eject the wrong USB drive, don’t panic. Simply reconnect the USB drive, and it should reappear in the list of removable devices. Then, follow the steps mentioned earlier to safely eject it.
5. Why does Windows display a message stating “Windows can’t stop your device right now”?
This message usually appears when an active process, such as a file transfer, is occurring with the USB drive. Ensure that all file transfers or any other processes involving the USB drive are complete, and try ejecting it again.
6. Can I remove a USB drive when my computer is in sleep or hibernation mode?
No, it is not recommended to remove a USB drive while your computer is in sleep or hibernation mode. It is always best to fully wake up your computer and follow the usual ejection process before physically removing the USB drive.
7. What are the consequences of not ejecting a USB drive properly?
Not ejecting a USB drive properly can result in data loss, data corruption, file system errors, or damaged files on the USB drive. It is always better to be safe and follow the proper ejection procedure.
8. Can I safely remove a USB drive via the Device Manager?
Yes, you can use the Device Manager to remove a USB drive. Open the Device Manager, expand the “Disk drives” section, right-click on the USB drive, and select “Uninstall” or “Disable.” However, it is generally easier to use the system tray method mentioned earlier.
9. What if the “Safely Remove Hardware” icon is missing from the system tray?
If you cannot locate the “Safely Remove Hardware” icon, it may be hidden. Click on the small upward-facing arrow on the system tray to access the hidden icons. If the icon is still missing, restart your computer, and it should reappear.
10. Does disabling write caching affect the need to safely remove a USB drive?
Disabling write caching for a USB drive can speed up performance but increases the risk of data loss or corruption if you remove the drive without ejecting it. Therefore, it is still recommended to properly eject the drive before physically removing it.
11. Can I safely remove multiple USB drives at once?
Yes, you can remove multiple USB drives at once by following the steps mentioned earlier. Simply select all the drives you wish to eject, and click on the “Eject” or “Safely Remove Hardware and Eject Media” option.
12. Are there any third-party tools available for ejecting USB drives?
Yes, various third-party tools are available for ejecting USB drives. Some popular options include USB Safely Remove, Zentimo, and USB Disk Ejector. These tools offer additional features and customization options for USB ejection.
By following these steps and guidelines, you can safely eject your USB drives on Windows without risking data loss. Always remember to properly eject your USB drives to protect your valuable information and maintain the integrity of your data.