How to easily clean keyboard?

Our keyboards are an essential tool for work and recreation, but they can also accumulate a lot of dirt, dust, and even food particles over time. Cleaning your keyboard not only helps it function better but also ensures a healthier environment for you. If you’re wondering how to easily clean your keyboard, you’ve come to the right place.
How to Easily Clean Your Keyboard?
**To easily clean your keyboard**, you will need a few basic supplies and follow these simple steps:
- Turn off your computer and unplug the keyboard. This will prevent any accidental damage to your computer or inputting characters while cleaning.
- Shake out loose particles. Hold the keyboard upside down and gently shake it to remove any loose debris that may be trapped.
- Use compressed air. Liberally spray compressed air between the keys to dislodge any remaining dirt or dust.
- Use a vacuum cleaner.** Carefully run a small brush attachment or a handheld vacuum cleaner over the keys to suck away the loosened debris. Make sure to use a low or medium setting to avoid damaging the keys or switches.
- Disinfect the keyboard. Dampen a cloth or cotton swab with isopropyl alcohol or a disinfectant spray and gently wipe down the surface of the keys. Avoid soaking the cloth or using excessive moisture to prevent damage to the keyboard.
- Gently clean the space between the keys. Use a soft brush, an unused toothbrush, or a cotton swab dipped in isopropyl alcohol to clean the narrow gaps between the keys.
- Allow the keyboard to dry completely. After cleaning, let the keyboard air dry for a sufficient period before plugging it back in and turning on your computer. This will help prevent any potential damage or electrical hazards.
- Replace the keycaps (optional). If you want to give your keyboard a thorough cleaning, you can remove the keycaps carefully and clean them individually. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions or search online for keycap removal guides for your specific keyboard model.
Remember, when you’re cleaning your keyboard, it’s important to be gentle to avoid causing any damage. Now that you know how to easily clean your keyboard, let’s address some common questions related to keyboard cleaning:
FAQs:
1. How often should I clean my keyboard?
It’s recommended to clean your keyboard every few months or when you notice significant dirt buildup. However, if your keyboard is frequently used or shared, more frequent cleaning may be necessary.
2. Can I clean my keyboard without turning off my computer?
While it’s not necessary to turn off your computer, it is recommended to do so to prevent accidental key presses during the cleaning process.
3. Can I clean my keyboard with water?
No, water should not be used to clean a keyboard as it can damage the electrical components. Instead, opt for isopropyl alcohol or disinfectant spray.
4. Are there any homemade cleaning solutions I can use?
Mixing a small amount of isopropyl alcohol with water, or using vinegar and water solutions, can be effective for cleaning keyboards. However, use these solutions sparingly and avoid excessive moisture.
5. Can I clean my laptop keyboard the same way?
For laptop keyboards, it’s best to consult the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure the cleaning process won’t void the warranty. Some laptops have keyboard covers or built-in mechanisms that require specific cleaning methods.
6. Can I use a can of compressed air without opening up the keyboard?
Yes, the compressed air should be able to remove most loose debris without the need to open up the keyboard.
7. Is it necessary to remove all the keycaps for cleaning?
No, it’s not necessary unless you want to give your keyboard a thorough deep clean. Most of the dirt and dust can be removed by just cleaning the surface and the gaps between the keys.
8. Can I clean my keyboard with baby wipes?
Baby wipes may contain moisturizers, oils, or fragrances that can leave residue on your keyboard. Stick to using isopropyl alcohol or disinfectant spray for an effective clean.
9. Can I clean my keyboard with a dishwasher or washing machine?
Never attempt to clean your keyboard in a dishwasher or washing machine, as it will likely damage the electrical components and render it unusable.
10. How can I prevent my keyboard from getting dirty in the first place?
Regularly washing your hands before using the keyboard, avoiding eating or drinking near the keyboard, and keeping the area clean and dust-free can help prevent excessive dirt buildup.
11. What should I do if my keyboard is still not working properly after cleaning?
If your keyboard is malfunctioning after cleaning, it may require professional servicing or replacement. Avoid taking the keyboard apart yourself, as it may void the warranty or cause further damage.
12. Can I use a hairdryer to speed up the drying process?
Using a hairdryer on a high heat setting can potentially damage the keyboard. Patience is key, simply allow the keyboard to air dry naturally to avoid any unwanted consequences.
Now armed with these tips and precautions, you can easily clean your keyboard and maintain its functionality for a longer time. Remember to perform regular cleaning to ensure a pleasant typing experience and a clean workspace.