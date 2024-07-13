How to dual boot Linux without usb?

Are you interested in exploring the world of Linux? Dual-booting Linux on your computer can be a great way to experience its power and flexibility alongside your existing operating system. While many tutorials suggest using a USB drive to install Linux, it is possible to dual boot Linux without USB. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to achieve this process successfully.
Prerequisites
Before we dive into the process, here are a few prerequisites to keep in mind:
1. Make sure you have a spare partition or hard drive space available on your computer.
2. Backup all your important data to prevent any potential loss during the partitioning process.
Step 1: Create a New Partition
The initial step is to create a new partition for installing Linux. Follow these steps:
1. Press the “Windows” key, search for “Disk Management”, and open the “Create and format hard disk partitions” tool.
2. Right-click on the partition you wish to resize and select “Shrink Volume”.
3. Specify the desired size for the new partition and click on “Shrink”.
Step 2: Download the Linux ISO Image
To proceed further, you need to download the ISO image of the Linux distribution you prefer. Visit the official website of the distribution and download the ISO file.
Step 3: Create a Bootable Linux Installation Drive
Now, since we are not using a USB drive, we need to create a bootable device on your computer. Follow these steps:
1. Right-click on the downloaded ISO file, select “Mount”, and note the drive letter assigned to it.
2. Open the command prompt as an administrator.
3. Execute the following command, replacing “D” with the appropriate drive letter:
bootsect /nt60 D: /mbr
4. Copy all the files from the mounted ISO drive to the new partition you created earlier.
Step 4: Modify Boot Configuration
To add Linux to the boot menu, you need to modify the boot configuration. Follow these steps:
1. Press the “Windows” key, search for “Command Prompt”, and open it as an administrator.
2. Execute the following command to open the boot configuration tool:
bcdedit /enum active
3. Note the identifier for the Windows Boot Loader entry.
4. Execute the following commands to add Linux to the boot menu:
bcdedit /copy {current} /d "Linux"
bcdedit /set {your_new_identifier} device partition=M:
bcdedit /set {your_new_identifier} path linux.efi
bcdedit /displayorder {your_new_identifier} /addlast
Replace “{your_new_identifier}” with the identifier obtained in the previous step.
Replace “M” with the drive letter of the new partition.
Step 5: Restart Your Computer
After completing the previous steps, you are now ready to restart your computer. During the startup process, you will see a boot menu where you can choose between your Windows and Linux installations.
How to remove Linux from the boot menu?
You can remove Linux from the boot menu by following these steps:
1. Press the “Windows” key, search for “Command Prompt”, and open it as an administrator.
2. Execute the following command to view the boot menu entries:
bcdedit /enum active
3. Note the identifier for the Linux entry.
4. Execute the following command to remove the Linux entry:
bcdedit /delete {linux_identifier}
Replace “{linux_identifier}” with the identifier of the Linux entry.
What happens if I delete the Linux partition?
If you delete the Linux partition, you will permanently erase all the data and the installed Linux operating system. Make sure to backup any important files before deleting the partition.
Can I install multiple Linux distributions using this method?
Yes, you can install multiple Linux distributions using this method. Each distribution will have its own partition, and you can add them to the boot menu individually.
What if I want to remove Windows and keep only Linux?
If you decide to remove Windows and keep only Linux, you can format the Windows partition and allocate the freed space to the Linux partition.
Can I dual boot Linux without modifying the boot configuration?
No, modifying the boot configuration is necessary to dual boot Linux. It allows your computer to recognize and boot into the Linux installation alongside your existing operating system.
Can I use an external hard drive instead of a partition?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive instead of a partition. However, ensure that your computer supports booting from external devices in the BIOS settings.
Do I need to disable Secure Boot to dual boot Linux?
It is recommended to disable Secure Boot in the BIOS settings to avoid potential compatibility issues between the Linux installation and your computer’s firmware.
Is it possible to dual boot Linux with macOS?
Yes, it is possible to dual boot Linux with macOS using a similar procedure. However, there may be additional steps required due to the different booting mechanisms used by macOS.
Can I resize the Linux partition later?
Yes, you can resize the Linux partition later using partition management tools. However, it is advisable to backup your data beforehand.
Can I switch between Linux and Windows without restarting the computer?
No, switching between Linux and Windows requires a restart since it involves booting into a different operating system.
In conclusion, you can dual boot Linux without USB by creating a new partition, downloading the Linux ISO image, creating a bootable Linux installation drive on your computer, modifying the boot configuration, and restarting your computer. With these steps, you can enjoy the best of both worlds and explore the powerful features of Linux alongside your existing operating system.