Assetto Corsa is a popular racing simulator that offers realistic driving experiences. While many players prefer to use a racing wheel and pedals for an immersive experience, not everyone has access to this equipment. If you are one of these players and want to learn how to drift in Assetto Corsa using a keyboard, you’ve come to the right place! In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide to help you master drifting with just a keyboard.
Mastering the Basics
Before we dive into the specifics of drifting in Assetto Corsa with a keyboard, it’s important to understand some basic techniques that will lay a strong foundation for your drifts.
Tips for Better Control
To improve your control while drifting with a keyboard, follow these tips:
1. Find the right keybinds: Make sure you assign the necessary controls, such as accelerator, brake, handbrake, and steering, to keys that are comfortable for you to reach.
2. Adjust sensitivity settings: Experiment with the sensitivity settings in the game to find the sweet spot that suits your keyboard’s responsiveness.
3. Gradual input: Avoid making sudden and jerky inputs. Smooth and gradual inputs will help maintain control over your car during drifts.
4. Practice precision: Refine your steering and throttle input by practicing precision driving in non-drifting scenarios.
The Answer: How to Drift in Assetto Corsa with Keyboard?
To drift in Assetto Corsa with a keyboard, follow these 7 steps:
**1. Choose the right car:** Start with a car that is known for its drifting capabilities. Rear-wheel drive (RWD) cars are generally more suitable for drifting, so select one of those.
**2. Enable stability control:** For beginners, it’s recommended to have stability control enabled to provide some assistance in maintaining control.
**3. Enable clutch assistance:** If you find it challenging to manage the clutch while drifting, enable clutch assistance in the settings.
**4. Build up speed:** Get a good run-up and reach a moderate speed before initiating a drift.
**5. Brake and shift weight:** Apply the brakes briefly to shift the car’s weight forward, allowing the rear wheels to lose traction.
**6. Initiate the drift:** Once the weight has shifted, release the brakes and simultaneously apply throttle to initiate the drift.
**7. Modulate throttle and steering:** As the car starts to slide, carefully modulate the throttle and use steering inputs to maintain control and control the angle of your drift.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I drift with any car in Assetto Corsa?
While it’s possible to attempt drifting with any car in Assetto Corsa, certain cars are more suitable due to their rear-wheel drive setup and maneuverability.
2. Is it necessary to disable traction control?
Disabling traction control can make drifting easier, as it allows the rear wheels to slip more freely, enhancing your ability to initiate and control drifts.
3. How do I avoid spinning out during a drift?
To avoid spinning out, ensure that you modulate throttle and steering inputs carefully, maintaining a balance between power and control.
4. Can I adjust the car’s setup to improve drifting?
Yes, you can adjust crucial elements like tire pressure, suspension settings, and differential configurations to optimize your car for drifting.
5. Are there any keyboard setups that can enhance drifting?
Experiment with different keybinds and adjust sensitivity settings to find a setup that suits your preferences and improves your control while drifting.
6. Are there any specific tracks that are good for drifting practice?
Tracks like Ebisu Circuit and Drift Playground are popular choices for drifting practice in Assetto Corsa. These tracks offer various layouts and environments to challenge your drifting skills.
7. Can I drift in wet or slippery conditions?
Yes, drifting in wet or slippery conditions can be more challenging but also rewarding. It requires more precise control inputs. Adjust your techniques to adapt to the conditions accordingly.
8. Should I use manual or automatic transmission for drifting?
While both manual and automatic transmissions can be used for drifting, manual transmissions give you more control over gear changes, which can be beneficial for initiating and maintaining drifts.
9. Is it better to start with smaller or larger drift angles?
Starting with smaller drift angles allows you to master car control and gradually progress to larger angles as you gain experience and confidence.
10. How do I recover from an oversteer or spin-out?
If you lose control and enter an oversteer or spin-out, quickly countersteer in the opposite direction and gently reduce the throttle to regain control.
11. Can I drift in first-person view?
Yes, drifting in the first-person view can provide a more immersive experience, as it allows you to gauge your car’s movements and judge angles more accurately.
12. Are there any resources for further improving my drifting skills?
There are numerous tutorials, forums, and YouTube channels dedicated to drifting in Assetto Corsa. Explore these resources to learn advanced techniques and tips from experienced drifters.