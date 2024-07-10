Do you love adding a personal touch to your messages? With the advancements in technology, drawing on the iPhone keyboard has become a popular way to express creativity and make conversations more engaging. If you’re wondering how to draw on the iPhone keyboard, you’re in the right place. In this article, we will explore the steps to make your messages come alive with drawings and also answer some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How to Draw on iPhone Keyboard?
The ability to draw on the iPhone keyboard is native to iOS and doesn’t require any additional apps or tools. The process is simple and can be done in a few easy steps:
1. Open the Messages app on your iPhone.
2. Tap on the conversation thread you want to send a message to.
3. Tap on the text input field at the bottom of the screen to open the keyboard.
4. On the left side of the keyboard, locate and tap on the “App” button (looks like an ‘A’ beside the text input field).
5. **Swipe left on the app bar to explore your options, and tap on “Markup”**. Markup is an iOS feature that lets you draw on photos, screenshots, and even documents.
6. Once you’ve tapped on “Markup,” you’ll see a blank canvas or the item you want to draw on.
7. **Tap on the drawing pencil icon at the bottom right corner of the screen to access the drawing tools.** This will open a toolbar with a variety of drawing tools and colors at the bottom of the screen.
8. Select the desired tool and color from the toolbar.
9. Now, you can start drawing on the screen using your finger or an Apple Pencil (if you have one).
10. Once you are satisfied with your drawing, tap on the “Done” button in the top-right corner.
11. Add any accompanying text if necessary and hit the send button to share your artistic message.
**It’s that simple! Now you can enhance your conversations by adding personalized drawings right from the iPhone keyboard.**
Frequently Asked Questions about Drawing on iPhone Keyboard
Can I draw on the iPhone keyboard using third-party apps?
No, drawing on the iPhone keyboard is not possible using third-party apps. It can only be done using the native iOS Markup feature.
Do I need an Apple Pencil to draw on the iPhone keyboard?
No, you don’t need an Apple Pencil to draw on the iPhone keyboard. You can use your finger as well for drawing.
Can I draw on old messages?
Yes, you can draw on old messages in the same way as you draw on new ones. Just tap on the text input field and follow the steps mentioned earlier.
Can I erase or undo my drawing?
Yes, you can erase or undo your drawing on the iPhone keyboard. Simply tap on the eraser tool or use the undo button located in the toolbar.
Can I save the drawings I make in the Messages app?
Unfortunately, you cannot save the drawings directly from the Messages app. However, you can take a screenshot to capture and save your drawings.
Can I draw on photos using the iPhone keyboard?
Yes, you can draw on photos using the Markup feature. Just select a photo within the Messages app, tap on “Markup,” and start drawing on the image.
Can I adjust the thickness of the drawing tools?
Yes, you can adjust the thickness of the drawing tools in the Markup toolbar. Simply tap on the drawing tool you want to change, and a slider will appear to adjust the thickness.
Can I change the color of the drawing tools?
Yes, you can change the color of the drawing tools in the Markup toolbar. Just tap on the color palette icon, select the desired color, and start drawing.
Can I draw on other files like PDFs or Word documents?
Yes, Markup allows you to draw on various file types, including PDFs and Word documents. Open the desired file, tap on the Share button, and select “Markup” from the options.
Can I draw on different messaging apps?
No, the drawing feature specific to the iPhone keyboard is currently only available within the native Messages app. It may not work with other third-party messaging apps.
Can I draw on the iPhone keyboard in landscape mode?
Yes, you can use the drawing feature on the iPhone keyboard in both portrait and landscape modes.
Is drawing on the iPhone keyboard available in all iPhone models?
Yes, drawing on the iPhone keyboard is available on all iPhone models running iOS 10 or later.
Now that you know how to draw on the iPhone keyboard, let your creativity shine through your messages. Just remember to keep it fun, engaging, and let your imagination do the talking!