How to draw a line in word using keyboard?

Microsoft Word offers various tools to aid in document creation, including the ability to add lines. While many people might assume that drawing lines in Word requires using a mouse or touchpad, it is also possible to accomplish this task solely using the keyboard. This article will guide you through the process of drawing lines in Word without the need for any external peripherals.
Steps to Draw a Line in Word Using Keyboard:
To draw a line in Word using only your keyboard, follow these simple steps:
1. Open Microsoft Word:
Launch Microsoft Word on your computer.
2. Create a new document or open an existing one:
Start a new document by selecting “New” or open an existing document by selecting “Open” from the menu.
3. Position your cursor:
Use the arrow keys on your keyboard to move the cursor to the point where you want to draw the line.
4. Enable the “Symbol” menu:
To enable the “Symbol” menu, press and hold down the “Alt” key, then press the “=” key.
5. Access the “Shapes” tab:
While still holding the “Alt” key, press the letter “N” followed by the letter “S.” This action will open the “Shapes” tab on the toolbar.
6. Select the line shape:
Press the letter “N” to highlight the “Line” option in the “Shapes” tab, then press “Enter” to select it.
7. Draw the line:
While holding the “Alt” key, use the arrow keys to adjust the length and position of the line. Release the “Alt” key when satisfied with the line’s placement.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I draw a diagonal line using this method?
Yes, by adjusting the position of the cursor and drawing a line at an angle using the arrow keys.
2. How do I change the line’s color?
After drawing the line, select it and navigate to the “Format” tab. Click on the “Shape Fill” button and choose a desired color.
3. Can I draw a curved line using this method?
No, this method only allows you to draw straight lines. To draw a curved line, you may need to use a mouse or touchpad.
4. How can I delete the line?
Click on the line to select it, then press the “Delete” key on your keyboard.
5. Is it possible to draw multiple lines?
Yes, you can draw multiple lines using the same method. Just repeat the steps after completing each line.
6. Can I draw a dotted or dashed line?
No, this method only draws solid lines. To draw dotted or dashed lines, you may need to use other tools or formatting options in Word.
7. How can I change the line’s thickness?
After drawing the line, select it and navigate to the “Format” tab. Click on the “Weight” button and choose a desired line thickness.
8. Can I draw arrows instead of straight lines?
Yes, you can select an arrow shape instead of a straight line from the “Shapes” tab using the arrow keys.
9. What other shapes can I draw using this method?
Apart from lines, you can draw various shapes including rectangles, circles, arrows, callouts, and more using similar keyboard shortcuts.
10. Can I draw lines in all versions of Word?
Yes, you can draw lines using this method in all versions of Microsoft Word that have the “Symbol” and “Shapes” tabs available.
11. Is it possible to draw lines in Excel using the keyboard?
Yes, you can draw lines in Excel using a similar method by accessing the “Shapes” tab and following the same steps.
12. Can I control the line’s angle precisely?
While drawing the line using the arrow keys, you can hold down the “Shift” key to lock the angle and maintain precision.