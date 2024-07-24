How to drag with keyboard in excel?

Do you find yourself spending too much time manually dragging cells in Excel? Are you looking for an efficient way to perform this task using keyboard shortcuts? Well, you’re in luck! In this article, we will show you how to easily drag with the keyboard in Excel, saving you valuable time and effort.
Drag with Keyboard in Excel: The Shortcut You Need
When it comes to dragging with the keyboard in Excel, there is one essential shortcut that you should know. **The F8 key** enables the Extended Selection Mode, which allows you to move or copy cells using just the keyboard.
Here’s how you can use this shortcut to drag with the keyboard in Excel:
1. Open Excel and position the active cell at the starting point of your selection.
2. Press the F8 key to enable Extended Selection Mode.
3. Use the arrow keys to extend the selection to the desired range.
4. Press Enter to finalize the selection.
5. Now, you can perform various actions on the selected range, such as copying, moving, or filling the cells.
Using this simple keyboard shortcut, you can quickly drag and select cells without having to navigate the mouse or touchpad, streamlining your workflow and increasing productivity.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How can I drag cells horizontally in Excel using the keyboard?
To drag cells horizontally in Excel using the keyboard, first, enable Extended Selection Mode by pressing F8. Then, use the right or left arrow keys to extend the selection in the desired direction.
2. Can I drag non-adjacent cells with the keyboard in Excel?
No, the keyboard drag function in Excel only allows for the movement or selection of adjacent cells.
3. How do I copy cells with the keyboard in Excel?
To copy cells with the keyboard in Excel, follow the same steps as dragging but press the Ctrl key before pressing Enter to finalize the selection.
4. What if I want to move cells instead of copying them using keyboard shortcuts?
To move cells instead of copying them using keyboard shortcuts, press Shift + F10 after finalizing the selection and choose “Cut” from the context menu. Then, select the destination range and press Enter to complete the move.
5. Is there a keyboard shortcut to drag a formula across multiple cells?
Yes, you can use the F4 key to repeat the last action on a selected range in Excel. After selecting the formula, press F4 to repeat the drag across multiple cells.
6. How can I select an entire row or column using the keyboard?
To select an entire row using the keyboard, press Shift + Spacebar. To select an entire column, press Ctrl + Spacebar.
7. Can I use the keyboard to extend a selection to the last cell in a column or row?
Yes, you can press Ctrl + Shift + Arrow keys to extend the selection to the last cell in a column or row using the keyboard.
8. How do I cancel the extended selection mode in Excel?
To cancel the extended selection mode in Excel, press the Esc key.
9. Is it possible to select non-contiguous cells using the keyboard in Excel?
No, the extended selection mode does not support the selection of non-contiguous cells with the keyboard alone.
10. Can I use the keyboard to select cells based on specific criteria in Excel?
No, the keyboard drag function is primarily used for selecting cells in a linear fashion. For selecting based on criteria, you may need to use other Excel functions or formulas.
11. Are there alternative ways to drag with the keyboard in Excel?
Yes, there are other methods to move or copy cells using the keyboard, such as using cut, copy, and paste shortcuts. However, the Extended Selection Mode offers a more direct and efficient way to drag cells.
12. Can I use the keyboard to drag cells in other spreadsheet programs?
The exact method may differ slightly, but most spreadsheet programs offer keyboard shortcuts to perform similar drag and selection functions. Check the program’s documentation or online resources for specific shortcuts in your preferred spreadsheet program.
With the F8 key and the Extended Selection Mode in Excel, you now have a powerful tool at your disposal to quickly drag and select cells using just the keyboard. By mastering this technique, you can enhance your proficiency in Excel and improve your overall productivity.