How to drag cells in excel using keyboard?

Microsoft Excel is a powerful tool that allows users to store and analyze data efficiently. While most users are familiar with dragging and dropping cells using the mouse, did you know that you can also accomplish this task using only your keyboard? In this article, we will explore the various methods you can employ to easily drag cells in Excel without touching your mouse.
Method 1: Using the Arrow Keys and Shift Key
The most straightforward way to drag cells using your keyboard is by utilizing the arrow keys and the Shift key. Follow these steps:
1. Select the cell you want to drag by using the arrow keys to move the cursor to it.
2. Press the F8 key on your keyboard to activate the Extend Selection mode. Alternatively, you can press Shift + F8 to enter Add to Selection mode.
3. Use the arrow keys to expand the selection to the desired range.
4. To finish, press Enter on your keyboard, and the cells will be copied.
Remember, this method is limited to dragging the selection horizontally or vertically. If you want to drag cells in a diagonal direction, you will need an alternative approach.
Method 2: Using the Ctrl Key and Plus Sign (+)
Another method to drag cells is by taking advantage of the Ctrl key in combination with the plus sign. Here’s how:
1. Select the cell you wish to drag using the arrow keys.
2. Press and hold the Ctrl key on your keyboard.
3. Press the plus sign (+) key on the keyboard.
4. Use the arrow keys to expand the selection as required.
5. Release the Ctrl key, and the cells will be copied.
This method allows you to drag cells in multiple directions, not just horizontally or vertically.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use the Tab key to navigate cells in Excel?
Yes, by pressing the Tab key, you can navigate to the next cell in Excel.
2. How can I select a large range of cells quickly?
To select a large range of cells instantly, select the first cell, press and hold the Shift key, and then select the last cell of the range.
3. How do I move a cell without copying it?
To move a cell without copying it, select the cell, press Ctrl + X, navigate to the desired location, and press Ctrl + V to paste it.
4. How can I select an entire column or row?
To select an entire column, click the column letter. To select an entire row, click the row number.
5. Can I select nonadjacent cells using my keyboard?
Yes, you can select nonadjacent cells by holding down the Ctrl key while selecting each desired cell.
6. How do I fill down a formula in all selected cells?
After selecting the range of cells, press Ctrl + D to fill down the formula from the topmost cell to all selected cells.
7. Is it possible to undo an action in Excel?
Yes, you can undo an action in Excel by pressing Ctrl + Z.
8. How can I adjust the width of a column using my keyboard?
Select the column you wish to resize, press Alt + O to open the Format menu, followed by C for Column Width. Enter a desired value and press Enter.
9. How do I quickly insert a row or column?
Select the row or column above or next to where you want the new row or column, press Ctrl + Shift + “+”, and the new row or column will be inserted.
10. How do I delete a row or column using the keyboard?
Select the entire row or column and press Ctrl + “-” to delete it.
11. Can I hide a row or column in Excel?
Yes, by selecting the row(s) or column(s) you want to hide and then pressing Ctrl + 8, you can hide them from view.
12. How can I find and replace data using my keyboard?
Press Ctrl + H to open the Find and Replace dialog box, where you can search for specific data and replace it with new values.