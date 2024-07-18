How to download youtube videos without any app in computer?

YouTube has become a vast library of videos, from entertaining content to educational resources. At times, we may come across a video that we would like to download and save for offline viewing. While there are various applications available for downloading YouTube videos, you might be wondering if it’s possible to download them directly on your computer without using any additional software. The answer is – yes, and in this article, we will show you how.
Method 1: Using the Savefrom.net Website
One of the easiest ways to download YouTube videos without any app is to use an online video downloader like Savefrom.net. Follow these steps:
1. Open a web browser on your computer.
2. Go to the YouTube website (www.youtube.com) and find the video you want to download.
3. Copy the URL of the YouTube video from the address bar.
4. Open a new tab and go to the Savefrom.net website (www.savefrom.net).
5. Paste the copied YouTube video URL into the search box on the Savefrom.net website.
6. Click the “Download” button beside the search box.
7. Select the desired video format and quality from the available options.
8. Right-click the “Download” button and choose the “Save link as…” or “Save target as…” option.
9. Choose a location on your computer where you want to save the video, and click “Save” to start the download.
Method 2: Using the YouTube Video Download Websites
In addition to Savefrom.net, there are other websites that allow you to download YouTube videos without installing any app on your computer. Some popular options include Y2mate, KeepVid, and ClipConverter. Follow the next steps to use any of these sites:
1. Open a web browser and go to one of these websites (e.g., Y2mate.com).
2. Find the YouTube video you want to download and copy its URL.
3. Paste the video URL into the search box provided on the website.
4. Click the “Download” or “Start” button.
5. Select the desired format and quality for the video.
6. Right-click the “Download” button and choose the “Save link as…” or “Save target as…” option.
7. Choose a location on your computer where you want to save the video, and click “Save” to start the download.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download YouTube videos for free?
Yes, you can download YouTube videos for free using various online video downloaders such as Savefrom.net, Y2mate, KeepVid, and ClipConverter.
2. Is it legal to download YouTube videos?
Downloading YouTube videos for personal use is generally allowed. However, distributing or using downloaded videos for commercial purposes may infringe copyright laws.
3. Can I download videos from YouTube without installing an app?
Absolutely! You can download YouTube videos directly on your computer without the need for additional software, using online video downloader websites.
4. Is it safe to use online video downloaders?
While most online video downloaders are safe to use, it’s essential to be cautious and avoid suspicious websites. Stick to well-known and reputable sites to ensure a secure downloading experience.
5. Can I choose the video quality when downloading from these websites?
Yes, you can select the desired video quality from the available options provided by the online video downloaders.
6. Are there any limitations on the number of videos I can download?
Online video downloaders typically do not impose limitations on the number of videos you can download. However, some websites may restrict the length of the videos you can download.
7. Do I need to register an account to download YouTube videos?
No, you usually do not need to create an account or provide any personal information to download YouTube videos using online video downloader websites.
8. Can I use these methods on any computer?
Yes, these methods can be used on any computer with internet access and a web browser.
9. Can I download videos from YouTube on a Mac?
Yes, these methods are compatible with both Mac and Windows computers.
10. How long does it take to download a YouTube video?
The download time depends on your internet connection speed and the size of the video file. Usually, it only takes a few minutes.
11. Can I download videos from YouTube on a mobile device?
While this article focuses on downloading videos on a computer, there are similar methods available for mobile devices as well.
12. Can I edit or modify the downloaded YouTube videos?
Yes, once the video is downloaded on your computer, you can use video editing software to make any desired modifications or edits.