How to download youtube videos to iPad without computer 2019?

How to Download YouTube Videos to iPad Without a Computer 2019?
YouTube is a treasure trove of videos, covering a wide range of topics such as entertainment, education, and tutorials. Wouldn’t it be great to be able to download these videos and watch them offline on your iPad? In this article, we will explore the different methods available to download YouTube videos to your iPad without using a computer in 2019.
The process of downloading YouTube videos to your iPad without a computer has become much simpler in recent years. One of the easiest ways to achieve this is by using a third-party app called Documents. Follow the steps below to get started:
1. Open the App Store on your iPad and search for “Documents” by Readdle. Install the app on your device.
2. Launch the Documents app and tap on the compass icon at the bottom right corner of the screen. This will enable the built-in browser.
3. In the browser, navigate to a website like “www.savefrom.net.” This website allows you to download YouTube videos by entering their URLs.
4. Once the website loads, open a new tab and visit www.youtube.com.
5. Find the video you want to download and copy its URL.
6. Return to the tab with “savefrom.net” and paste the URL into the provided field.
7. Tap on the download button and select the desired resolution and format for your video.
8. After selecting the options, tap on “Download.” The video will start downloading and you can monitor its progress in the Downloads section of the Documents app.
It’s important to mention that downloading videos from YouTube may infringe on the platform’s terms of service. Always ensure that you have the necessary rights or permissions before downloading any video.
FAQs:
1. Can I download YouTube videos directly from the YouTube app on my iPad?
No, YouTube does not provide a built-in option to download videos within their app.
2. Are there any other apps available to download YouTube videos to iPad?
Yes, there are several apps available in the App Store that allow you to download YouTube videos, but the Documents app is one of the most popular and user-friendly options.
3. Is downloading YouTube videos legal?
Downloading YouTube videos without the necessary rights or permissions may violate the platform’s terms of service and could be considered illegal. It is important to always respect copyright laws and usage rights.
4. Can I download YouTube videos on an iPad without using any apps?
No, the iPad’s native software does not provide a feature to download YouTube videos. Using a third-party app is necessary to accomplish this task.
5. Can I download and save YouTube videos on my iPad for offline viewing?
Yes, by following the steps mentioned above, you can download and save YouTube videos on your iPad for offline viewing.
6. Is Documents by Readdle a free app?
Yes, the Documents app is available for free on the App Store. However, it also offers a premium version with additional features that can be purchased.
7. Can I download YouTube videos in HD quality using Documents?
Yes, Documents allows you to choose the desired resolution and format for your videos, including HD quality.
8. Can I transfer downloaded videos from Documents to the native Videos app on iPad?
Yes, once the video is downloaded, you can transfer it to the native Videos app on your iPad by tapping and holding the video file in Documents, selecting “Move,” and choosing “Photos” as the destination.
9. Are there any limitations on the length of videos I can download using Documents?
No, there are no specific limitations on the length of videos you can download. However, keep in mind that large file sizes may take longer to download.
10. Can I watch downloaded YouTube videos when my iPad is not connected to the internet?
Yes, downloaded YouTube videos can be accessed and watched offline on your iPad using the Documents app.
11. Can I use Documents to download videos from other platforms besides YouTube?
Yes, Documents supports downloading videos from various platforms, including Vimeo, Facebook, Instagram, and many others.
12. Can I download YouTube videos to my iPad using other methods besides using an app like Documents?
There are other methods available to download YouTube videos to your iPad, such as using online services or other third-party apps. However, the Documents app provides a simple and efficient solution for this purpose.