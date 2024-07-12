**How to Download YouTube Videos to Computer with VLC Player**
YouTube is undoubtedly one of the most popular video-sharing platforms, featuring an extensive collection of content ranging from music videos to tutorials. However, downloading these videos directly from YouTube is not an option provided by the platform itself. Fortunately, there is a workaround – using the VLC media player. In this article, we will uncover the simple steps to download YouTube videos to your computer using VLC player.
1. Is it legal to download YouTube videos with VLC player?
Downloading YouTube videos for personal use is generally considered legal, as long as it does not infringe copyright laws. However, it is important to respect the terms of use and copyrights associated with the videos you download.
2. Can I download YouTube videos with VLC on any operating system?
Yes, VLC player is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems, making it accessible to users regardless of their platform.
3. How do I download and install VLC media player?
To download VLC media player, visit the official VLC website (www.videolan.org) and navigate to the download section. Select your operating system to download the appropriate installer. Once downloaded, run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.
4. What is the advantage of downloading YouTube videos with VLC player?
Using VLC player to download YouTube videos has several advantages, such as the ability to choose the video quality, accessibility offline, and the ability to convert videos to different formats.
5. How can I find the YouTube video link?
To find the YouTube video link, visit www.youtube.com and search for the desired video. Once you have found the video, click on it to open the video page. Then, copy the URL from the address bar of your browser.
6. What are the steps to download YouTube videos with VLC player?
The steps to download YouTube videos with VLC player are as follows:
1. Open VLC media player on your computer.
2. Go to the Media tab in the top menu and select Open Network Stream.
3. Paste the YouTube video link in the box provided and click Play.
4. The video will start playing in VLC player.
5. Pause the video and go to the Tools tab in the top menu.
6. Select Codec Information.
7. In the Codec Information window, copy the text from the Location box.
8. Open your browser and paste the copied text into the address bar.
9. The YouTube video will open in your browser.
10. Right-click on the video and select Save Video As to save the video to your computer.
7. Can I download multiple YouTube videos at once with VLC player?
No, VLC player does not have the capability to download multiple YouTube videos simultaneously. You will need to follow the steps individually for each video you wish to download.
8. Can I download private YouTube videos with VLC player?
No, VLC player cannot download private YouTube videos unless you have the necessary permissions and access to the video.
9. Are there any other alternative methods to download YouTube videos?
Yes, there are various online platforms and independent software available that allow you to download YouTube videos. However, these methods may have limitations or require additional installations.
10. Can I choose the video quality when downloading with VLC player?
Yes, VLC player lets you choose the video quality before downloading. This is particularly useful if you have limited storage capacity or slow internet connection.
11. Can I use VLC player to download videos from other websites?
Yes, VLC player supports downloading videos from various websites, not just YouTube. However, the method may vary depending on the website and its specific requirements.
12. How can I convert downloaded YouTube videos to different formats using VLC player?
VLC player allows you to convert downloaded YouTube videos to different formats. To do this:
1. Open VLC media player and go to the Media tab in the top menu.
2. Select Convert/Save.
3. In the Open Media window, click on the Add button to select the downloaded video.
4. Click on the Convert/Save button.
5. In the Convert window, select the desired format from the Profile dropdown menu.
6. Choose the destination folder to save the converted video.
7. Click Start to begin the conversion process.
In conclusion, by using VLC player, you can easily download YouTube videos to your computer and enjoy them offline. Keep in mind the legalities around downloading copyrighted content and always respect the terms of use provided by YouTube for the videos you wish to download.