How to Download YouTube Videos to Computer Mac
Are you a Mac user looking for ways to download YouTube videos to your computer? Whether you want to save tutorials, music videos, or any other content for offline viewing, you can easily download YouTube videos to your Mac using various methods. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to download YouTube videos on your Mac.
**Here’s how to download YouTube videos to your Mac computer:**
1. Open your web browser and go to YouTube’s website at youtube.com.
2. Locate the video you want to download and play it.
3. Pause the video and go to the address bar.
4. Add “ss” before “youtube.com” in the URL. For example, change “https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abcdefghijk” to “https://www.ssyoutube.com/watch?v=abcdefghijk” and press Enter.
5. You will be redirected to the SaveFrom website. Select the video quality you prefer to download and click the green “Download” button.
6. Choose a location on your Mac where you want to save the video file, then click “Save”.
7. Wait for the download to complete. Once finished, the YouTube video will be saved to your computer and ready for offline viewing.
FAQs
Q1. Is it legal to download YouTube videos?
Downloading YouTube videos is generally against YouTube’s terms of service. However, it is legal to download videos for personal use or if you have the copyright owner’s permission.
Q2. Are there any legal alternatives to download YouTube videos?
Yes, some YouTube Premium subscription plans allow you to download videos for offline viewing within the YouTube app. Additionally, YouTube provides an offline viewing feature for certain videos, allowing you to save them temporarily within the app itself.
Q3. Can I use online video downloaders?
Yes, there are various online video downloaders available that allow you to download YouTube videos by simply entering the video URL. Be cautious when using them and ensure you are using a reputable and reliable website.
Q4. Are there any YouTube downloaders specifically designed for Macs?
Yes, there are several YouTube downloaders available for Mac users, such as ClipGrab, 4K Video Downloader, and Airy. These dedicated apps provide an easy way to download YouTube videos and offer additional features.
Q5. Is it necessary to install third-party software?
No, it is not necessary to install third-party software. You can directly download YouTube videos using online video downloaders or browser extensions.
Q6. Can I download YouTube videos using browser extensions?
Yes, there are browser extensions, such as Video DownloadHelper for Firefox and YouTube Video Downloader for Safari, that allow you to download YouTube videos with just a click.
Q7. How can I convert downloaded YouTube videos into different formats?
To convert the downloaded YouTube videos into different formats, you can use media converters like HandBrake, Freemake Video Converter, or Any Video Converter. These tools support a wide range of file formats for your convenience.
Q8. Can I download entire YouTube playlists?
Yes, some video downloaders and online services like 4K Video Downloader, ClipGrab, and Y2Mate allow you to download entire YouTube playlists by simply pasting the playlist URL.
Q9. Is it possible to download YouTube videos directly from the YouTube app on Mac?
No, the official YouTube app does not provide a direct option to download videos to your Mac. However, you can still use other methods mentioned above to download videos on your Mac.
Q10. Can I download YouTube videos in 4K resolution on Mac?
Yes, many YouTube downloaders and online services support downloading YouTube videos in 4K resolution on Mac.
Q11. How can I schedule YouTube video downloads?
Some dedicated YouTube downloaders like 4K Video Downloader allow you to schedule video downloads, so you can set specific times for the downloads to occur automatically.
Q12. Can I download age-restricted YouTube videos?
No, downloading age-restricted YouTube videos violates YouTube’s terms of service and is not possible through most regular downloaders.