Are you tired of relying solely on an internet connection to listen to your favorite YouTube songs? Fortunately, there are various apps and methods available that allow you to download YouTube videos and songs directly to your computer. In this article, we will explore one such method, highlighting how you can effortlessly download YouTube video songs to your computer using an app.
Downloading YouTube Video Songs to Your Computer App
How to download YouTube videos songs to your computer app?
To download YouTube videos songs to your computer, follow these simple steps:
1. Choose a reliable and trustworthy app: Start by selecting a reputable app specifically designed for downloading YouTube videos. One popular option is the 4K Video Downloader app.
2. Download and install the app: Visit the official website of the app and download the installation file. Once downloaded, run the file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the application on your computer.
3. Open the YouTube video: Launch your preferred web browser and open the YouTube website. Find the video whose song you want to download.
4. Copy the video URL: Right-click on the video and select ‘Copy video URL’ from the context menu that appears.
5. Launch the downloader app: Open the downloader app that you installed earlier on your computer.
6. Paste the video URL: In the downloader app, there will be an option to paste the YouTube video URL. Right-click in that field and select ‘Paste’ from the menu.
7. Choose the desired format and quality: Select the format (e.g., MP3) and quality (e.g., 320kbps) in which you want to download the song. The app will automatically convert the YouTube video into the selected format.
8. Start the download: After selecting the format and quality, click on the ‘Download’ button to start the download process. The app will save the song to your computer’s specified destination folder.
9. Wait for the download to complete: The download time may vary depending on your internet speed and the length of the video. Once the download is complete, you can locate the downloaded song in your chosen destination folder.
10. Enjoy your downloaded song offline: Now that you have successfully downloaded the YouTube video song to your computer, you can enjoy it offline at any time on your preferred media player.
FAQs
Is it legal to download YouTube videos songs?
Downloading YouTube videos songs for personal use is generally considered permissible, but distributing copyrighted content without permission is illegal.
Can I download any YouTube video song?
You can download almost any YouTube video song unless the uploader has restricted downloads or removed the video due to copyright issues.
Which app is safe and trustworthy for downloading YouTube videos songs?
Apart from 4K Video Downloader mentioned earlier, other reliable apps for downloading YouTube video songs include Y2mate, VideoProc, and VidMate.
What other formats can I choose to download YouTube songs?
In addition to MP3, you can choose other formats like MP4, AAC, OGG, and FLAC for downloading YouTube songs.
How can I change the destination folder for downloaded YouTube songs?
Most apps allow you to set a custom destination folder for your downloaded songs. Look for the ‘Preferences’ or ‘Settings’ option within the app to change the destination folder.
Can I download YouTube video songs on a Mac?
Yes, the process is similar on both Windows and Mac computers. Just make sure to choose a version of the app that is compatible with your operating system.
Can I download YouTube video songs on my mobile device?
Yes, many of the apps mentioned earlier have mobile versions, allowing you to download YouTube video songs on your Android or iOS device directly.
Is it possible to download multiple YouTube video songs at once?
Yes, some downloader apps have the functionality to download multiple YouTube video songs simultaneously. Check the app’s features to see if this option is available.
Can I download YouTube video songs without using a third-party app?
Yes, several online services allow you to download YouTube video songs without installing any additional software. Websites like SaveFrom.net and YTMP3.cc are commonly used for this purpose.
Are there any limitations on the length of the YouTube video song I can download?
The length of the video or song you can download depends on the app or service you are using. Some have limitations on video length, while others may have restrictions on the file size.
What if the downloaded YouTube song is of poor quality?
To ensure high-quality downloads, select a higher bitrate or resolution option in the downloader app. Alternatively, try using a different downloader or source for the song.
Can I legally use downloaded YouTube songs for commercial purposes?
No, downloading YouTube songs for commercial use without proper permission from the copyright holder is illegal. Stick to personal use only.