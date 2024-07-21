How to download youtube videos songs to computer for free?

**How to Download YouTube Video Songs to Computer for Free?**
YouTube is a treasure trove of music videos, and sometimes we find ourselves wanting to download these videos along with their songs to our computers. Whether you’re preparing for a long trip or simply want to enjoy your favorite music offline, downloading YouTube videos songs to your computer for free can be quite handy. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to download YouTube video songs easily and safely.
But before we proceed, please note that downloading copyrighted content is illegal in many countries. Make sure to follow YouTube’s terms of service and respect the rights of content creators. Now, let’s delve into the process!
**Step 1: Choose a Reliable YouTube Downloader**
To download YouTube video songs to your computer, you’ll need a reliable YouTube downloader. There are several options available online, such as Y2Mate, 4K Video Downloader, and KeepVid. Research and choose the one that suits your needs best. These tools allow you to download videos in various formats, including MP3, MP4, and more.
FAQs:
**1. Can I download YouTube videos directly from the site?**
No, YouTube does not offer an official option to download videos directly from their website. However, various third-party tools allow you to save videos to your computer.
**2. Is it legal to download YouTube videos?**
Downloading copyrighted content without permission is generally illegal. Make sure to check the copyright regulations in your country and obtain necessary permissions before downloading any video.
**3. Is it safe to use YouTube downloader tools?**
Most popular YouTube downloader tools are safe to use. However, ensure that you download them from reputable sources and have updated antivirus software to avoid any potential malware.
**4. Are there any limitations on downloading YouTube videos?**
YouTube downloaders have limitations based on the platform you use and the terms of service of each tool. Some tools provide limited free downloads, while others offer premium versions with added features.
**5. Can I download only the audio from YouTube videos?**
Yes, many YouTube downloaders provide an option to extract only the audio from a video and save it as an MP3 file.
**6. Can I download YouTube video songs on my smartphone?**
Yes, many YouTube downloader tools have mobile applications for both Android and iOS devices.
**7. Do I need to install additional software to download YouTube videos?**
Some YouTube downloader tools require installation, while others function online without any software download. It depends on the specific tool you choose.
**8. What video formats can I download from YouTube?**
YouTube downloader tools typically offer a range of video formats, including MP4, MKV, AVI, and more.
**9. Can I download videos in high quality from YouTube?**
Yes, if a video is available in high definition on YouTube, you can download it in the same quality using a reliable YouTube downloader tool.
**10. Can I download videos from YouTube playlists?**
Yes, many YouTube downloader tools allow you to download entire playlists or select specific videos from a playlist.
**11. How long does it take to download a YouTube video?**
The time to download a YouTube video depends on your internet connection speed and the duration and quality of the video.
**12. Are there alternatives to YouTube downloader tools?**
Yes, there are alternative methods to download YouTube videos, such as using browser extensions like Video DownloadHelper or online video converter websites like ClipConverter.
Now that we’ve clarified some common questions about downloading YouTube video songs let’s move on to the next step.