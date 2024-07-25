How to download youtube videos from computer to mobile?

In today’s digital age, YouTube has become an integral part of our lives, offering a vast array of videos for entertainment, education, and more. While streaming these videos on the go is convenient, there are times when you may wish to download YouTube videos from your computer to your mobile device. Whether you want to watch videos offline or share them with others, this article will guide you through the process of downloading YouTube videos from your computer to your mobile device.
Downloading YouTube Videos using Offline Feature
One of the easiest and most convenient ways to download YouTube videos from your computer to mobile is by using the offline feature available on the YouTube mobile app. Here’s how you can do it:
1. **Launch the YouTube mobile app** on your mobile device.
2. **Search for the video** you want to download by typing its name in the search bar.
3. **Tap on the video** to open it.
4. **Below the video**, you will find a gray-colored ‘Download’ button with an arrow pointing downwards. **Tap on it**.
5. **Choose the desired video quality** for the download. Higher quality videos will take up more storage space on your device.
6. **Tap ‘OK’** to initiate the download.
7. **Wait for the download** to complete. Once finished, you can access the downloaded video from the ‘Library’ section within the YouTube app, even without an internet connection.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How to download YouTube videos on a computer?
To download YouTube videos on your computer, you can use various online video downloaders or install specialized software designed for this purpose.
2. Can I download YouTube videos directly without using any software?
Yes, some websites and browser extensions allow you to download YouTube videos directly without having to install any additional software.
3. Is it legal to download YouTube videos?
Downloading YouTube videos may violate the website’s terms of service, but it is generally allowed for personal use only. Sharing downloaded videos for commercial purposes or without permission is prohibited.
4. Are there any alternatives to the YouTube app for downloading videos?
Yes, there are several third-party apps available for both Android and iOS devices that allow you to download YouTube videos directly. However, be cautious while using such apps and ensure they are from reliable sources to avoid malware or other security risks.
5. Can I transfer downloaded YouTube videos from my computer to multiple mobile devices?
Yes, once you have successfully downloaded a YouTube video to your computer, you can transfer it to multiple mobile devices by copying the video file to each device.
6. How much storage space do downloaded YouTube videos occupy on mobile devices?
The storage space occupied by downloaded YouTube videos depends on the quality and duration of the video. Higher quality videos and longer videos will generally consume more storage space.
7. Can I download YouTube videos in different formats?
Most online video downloaders and software allow you to choose from various video formats and resolutions before initiating the download.
8. Are there any restrictions on downloading YouTube videos?
While YouTube’s terms of service prohibit downloading videos for commercial purposes or sharing without permission, there are no explicit restrictions on downloading videos for personal use.
9. Can I download copyrighted content from YouTube?
Downloading copyrighted content from YouTube without the copyright owner’s permission is illegal and a violation of intellectual property rights.
10. Is it possible to download YouTube videos on a Windows computer?
Yes, there are numerous video downloaders available for Windows computers that allow you to easily download YouTube videos.
11. Can I download YouTube videos on an iPhone or iPad?
Although iOS has stricter restrictions, there are still ways to download YouTube videos on iPhones or iPads using certain apps or websites specifically designed for iOS.
12. How to transfer downloaded YouTube videos from a computer to an Android device?
To transfer downloaded YouTube videos from a computer to an Android device, you can connect your device to the computer using a USB cable and simply copy and paste the video file into your device’s storage or SD card.