How to download youtube videos computer youtube red?

YouTube Red, now known as YouTube Premium, is a premium subscription service offered by YouTube that provides users with additional features, including ad-free content, background playback, and the ability to download videos for offline viewing. This feature is incredibly useful for those who want to save videos for later or watch them when they don’t have access to the internet. In this article, we will guide you on how to download YouTube videos on your computer using YouTube Premium.
How to Download YouTube Videos on Computer with YouTube Premium?
To download YouTube videos on your computer using YouTube Premium, please follow the steps below:
1. Subscribe to YouTube Premium: Firstly, you need to subscribe to YouTube Premium. Visit the YouTube Premium website and sign up for the service. This will give you access to premium features, including video downloads.
2. Log in to YouTube: Once you have subscribed to YouTube Premium, log in to your YouTube account using your credentials.
3. Find the Video to Download: Browse through YouTube to find the video you want to download. Once you have found the video, open it in a new tab.
4. Look for the Download Icon: Underneath the video player, you will notice a download icon, which looks like a downward arrow inside a circle. Click on this icon.
5. Select the Download Quality: YouTube will provide you with different quality options for the video download. Select the desired quality by clicking on it.
6. Start the Download: After selecting the quality, click on the Download button. The video will start downloading to your computer, and you can monitor the progress.
7. Access Downloaded Videos: Once the download is complete, you can access the downloaded videos by opening the “Library” tab in the YouTube app and selecting “Downloads.”
8. Watch Videos Offline: You can now watch the downloaded video offline by opening the “Downloads” section within the YouTube app or by locating the downloaded video file on your computer and using a compatible media player.
FAQs about Downloading YouTube Videos on Computer with YouTube Premium:
1. Can I download videos from YouTube without a premium subscription?
No, downloading YouTube videos is only available for users subscribed to YouTube Premium.
2. Are there any limitations on downloaded videos?
Yes, downloaded videos can only be accessed through the YouTube app and remain available for offline viewing for up to 30 days.
3. Can I download videos on my mobile device too?
Yes, YouTube Premium allows you to download videos on both mobile devices and computers.
4. Can I share the downloaded videos with others?
No, downloaded videos are only accessible through the YouTube app and cannot be shared directly.
5. Can I download an entire YouTube playlist?
Yes, YouTube Premium allows you to download entire playlists for offline viewing.
6. Is there a limit to the number of videos I can download?
No, there is no specific limit mentioned for the number of videos you can download with YouTube Premium.
7. Can I download videos in 4K resolution?
Yes, YouTube Premium supports downloading videos in 4K resolution, if available for the particular video.
8. Can I remove the downloaded videos from my device?
Yes, you can remove the downloaded videos by going to the “Downloads” section within the YouTube app and selecting the video to delete.
9. Can I download videos from other websites using YouTube Premium?
No, YouTube Premium only allows video downloads from the official YouTube platform.
10. Do downloaded videos count towards my data usage?
No, downloaded videos do not consume your data as they are stored locally on your device.
11. Can I download videos on multiple devices using the same YouTube Premium account?
Yes, you can download videos on multiple devices as long as you sign in to your YouTube Premium account on each device.
12. Is the download feature available for all countries?
Yes, the download feature is available for YouTube Premium subscribers in all countries where YouTube Premium is offered.
With YouTube Premium, you can now download your favorite YouTube videos on your computer for offline viewing. This feature provides convenience and flexibility, allowing you to enjoy your favorite content without a stable internet connection. So, subscribe to YouTube Premium today and start downloading your favorite videos!