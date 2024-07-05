How to download youtube video songs to your computer?

YouTube is one of the most popular platforms for watching and sharing videos. Whether it’s a catchy song or a breathtaking music video, YouTube has it all. But what if you want to download these video songs to your computer and enjoy them offline? In this article, we will discuss different methods and tools that can help you download YouTube video songs to your computer.
The traditional method: Online video converters
One of the most common ways to download YouTube video songs to your computer is by using online video converters. These websites allow you to enter the YouTube video URL and convert it into a downloadable format. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Go to YouTube and find the video song you want to download.
2. Copy the URL of the video from the address bar.
3. Open an online video converter website in your browser. There are several options available, such as Y2Mate, SaveFrom.net, or OnlineVideoConverter.
4. Paste the YouTube video URL into the provided box on the online converter website.
5. Select the desired format and quality for the downloaded video song.
6. Click on the “Convert” or “Download” button to initiate the conversion process.
7. Wait until the conversion is complete, and the download link appears.
8. Click on the download link to save the video song to your computer.
Alternative methods: Desktop software or browser extensions
Online video converters are effective, but if you’re looking for more control and advanced features, you can consider using desktop software or browser extensions. These options typically offer additional functionalities, such as batch downloads, faster speeds, and integration with multiple websites. Here are a few options to explore:
1. Desktop software: Programs like 4K Video Downloader or WinX YouTube Downloader allow you to download YouTube video songs directly onto your computer by simply copying and pasting the URL.
2. Browser extensions: Extensions like Video Downloader Professional for Chrome or Video DownloadHelper for Firefox offer a convenient way to download YouTube video songs without the need for external software.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I legally download YouTube video songs to my computer?
Downloading copyright-protected content from YouTube is generally against YouTube’s terms of service, so it is advisable to only download videos/songs that are authorized for downloading or fall within the public domain.
2. Is it safe to use online video converters?
Most online video converters are safe to use, but it’s always recommended to do your research and choose reliable websites with good user reviews to minimize the risk of malware or other security threats.
3. Can I download an entire YouTube playlist?
Yes, some online video converters and desktop software programs allow you to download entire YouTube playlists by pasting the playlist URL instead of a single video URL.
4. Can I convert YouTube videos to MP3 format?
Yes, many online converters and software programs support converting YouTube video songs into MP3 audio format.
5. Can I download YouTube video songs on my mobile device?
Yes, most online video converters and software programs are compatible with mobile devices, allowing you to download YouTube video songs on your phone or tablet.
6. Can I download videos in high quality?
Yes, online video converters and software often provide multiple quality options, including high-definition formats such as 720p, 1080p, or even 4K.
7. Do I need to install additional software for online video converter websites?
No, online video converters generally don’t require any additional software installation. You can directly convert and download YouTube video songs on their websites.
8. Are there any limitations on the number of downloads?
Some online converters have limitations on the number of downloads per day or file size. However, these limitations can often be bypassed by creating accounts or subscribing to premium services.
9. Can I download videos from other video-sharing platforms?
Yes, many online converters and software programs also support downloading videos from other popular video-sharing platforms like Vimeo, Dailymotion, or Facebook.
10. How can I ensure the audio quality of the downloaded songs?
To ensure better audio quality, choose a higher bitrate option during the conversion process. A higher bitrate means better audio quality but also a larger file size.
11. Can I download closed caption subtitles along with the video?
Some converters and software programs offer the option to download subtitles in various languages. However, not all videos have closed captions or subtitles available.
12. How long does it take to convert and download a video song?
The conversion and download time depend on various factors, such as the length of the video and the speed of your internet connection. Generally, the process takes just a few minutes.