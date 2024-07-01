How to download youtube music to computer 2020?

YouTube is undoubtedly one of the most popular platforms for listening to music. While it provides a vast collection of songs and music videos, you might want to download your favorite tracks to the computer for offline listening. However, YouTube does not provide an official option to download videos or music directly. Don’t worry! In this article, we will guide you on how to download YouTube music to your computer in 2020.
Methods to Download YouTube Music to Computer
Method 1: Using Online YouTube to MP3 Converters
The simplest way to download YouTube music to your computer is by using online YouTube to MP3 converters. Here’s how to do it:
- Open the YouTube video containing the music you want to download.
- Copy the video’s URL from the address bar of your browser.
- Visit a trusted online YouTube to MP3 converter.
- Paste the copied URL into the converter’s input box.
- Choose the desired audio quality and format.
- Click the “Convert” or “Download” button.
- Wait for the conversion process to finish.
- Click the download link provided by the converter.
This way, you can easily download YouTube music in MP3 format to your computer.
Method 2: Using Desktop Software
If you prefer to have a dedicated software for downloading YouTube music to your computer, there are various desktop applications available that can help you achieve that. Some popular options include:
- 4K Video Downloader: This software allows you to download YouTube music videos and extract the audio in MP3 format.
- WinX YouTube Downloader: With WinX, you can download YouTube music videos and convert them to various audio formats.
- Freemake Video Downloader: It is a feature-rich tool to download YouTube music and videos with customizable output settings.
By using these desktop applications, you can easily download YouTube music to your computer hassle-free.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1. Can I download YouTube music for free?
Yes, you can download YouTube music for free by using various online converters or desktop software.
Q2. Are online YouTube to MP3 converters safe?
While most online converters are safe to use, it’s essential to choose reputable websites to ensure your computer’s security.
Q3. Which audio format should I choose for downloading YouTube music?
MP3 is the most common audio format for YouTube music downloads, as it is widely supported by various devices and players.
Q4. Can I download YouTube music in high quality?
Yes, most online converters and desktop software offer options to download YouTube music in high-quality formats, such as 320kbps MP3.
Q5. How to download a YouTube playlist?
Some online converters and desktop software allow you to download entire YouTube playlists by entering the playlist’s URL instead of a single video URL.
Q6. Can I download YouTube music on a Mac?
Yes, both online converters and desktop software mentioned in this article are compatible with Mac computers.
Q7. Is it legal to download YouTube music?
As long as you are downloading YouTube music for personal use and not distributing it commercially, it falls under fair use.
Q8. Can I download music from YouTube using my smartphone?
Yes, many online converters have mobile-friendly websites, and there are also dedicated apps available on Android and iOS platforms.
Q9. Do I need an internet connection to listen to downloaded YouTube music?
No, once you’ve downloaded the YouTube music to your computer, you can listen to it offline without needing an internet connection.
Q10. Can I download YouTube music in a format other than MP3?
Yes, some converters and software support various audio formats like M4A, AAC, FLAC, and more.
Q11. Are there any limitations in downloading YouTube music?
Some online converters might have limitations on the duration of the downloaded video or the number of conversions per day.
Q12. Can I use downloaded YouTube music for commercial purposes?
No, downloaded YouTube music should only be used for personal and non-commercial purposes, respecting the intellectual property rights of the content creators.
In conclusion, downloading YouTube music to your computer is easy and convenient with the right tools. Whether you choose to use online converters or dedicated desktop software, you can enjoy your favorite songs offline on your computer in 2020. Remember to respect copyright laws and only use downloaded music for personal use. Happy downloading!