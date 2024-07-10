How to download youtube music from iPhone to computer?

YouTube is a treasure trove of music, and sometimes we stumble upon a song that we simply can’t get enough of. If you’re an iPhone user, you may wonder how to download your favorite YouTube music to your computer and enjoy it offline. Fortunately, there are a few simple methods that allow you to do just that. In this article, we will explore different ways to download YouTube music from your iPhone to your computer.
Method 1: Using a YouTube Music Downloader
One of the simplest and most efficient ways to download YouTube music from your iPhone to your computer is by using a YouTube music downloader. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Start by finding a reputable YouTube music downloader such as “4K Video Downloader.”
2. Download and install the YouTube music downloader on your computer.
3. On your iPhone, open the YouTube app and find the music video you want to download.
4. Copy the URL of the YouTube music video from the address bar.
5. Go back to your computer and open the YouTube music downloader.
6. Paste the copied URL into the designated input box and select the desired output format and quality.
7. Click on the “Download” button to start the downloading process.
8. Once the download is complete, you can locate the downloaded YouTube music file on your computer and enjoy it offline.
Method 2: Using a Video Conversion Website
If you prefer not to download any software but still want to transfer YouTube music from your iPhone to your computer, you can use a video conversion website. Follow these steps:
1. On your iPhone, open the YouTube app and find the music video you want to download.
2. Copy the URL of the YouTube music video from the address bar.
3. Open a video conversion website such as “YTMP3” on your computer’s browser.
4. Paste the YouTube music video URL into the provided input box on the website.
5. Select the desired output format and quality.
6. Click on the “Convert” or “Download” button to start the conversion process.
7. Once the conversion is complete, you can download the YouTube music file to your computer.
Method 3: Using iTunes
If you use iTunes to manage your iPhone’s music library, you can also use it to transfer YouTube music from your iPhone to your computer. Here’s how:
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
2. Open iTunes on your computer if it doesn’t open automatically.
3. Navigate to the “Devices” section and select your iPhone.
4. Go to the “Music” tab and check the box next to “Sync Music.”
5. Choose to sync your entire music library or select specific songs or playlists.
6. Click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button to begin the syncing process.
7. Once the sync is complete, the YouTube music from your iPhone will be transferred to your computer’s iTunes library.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download YouTube music directly on my iPhone?
No, YouTube does not allow direct downloads of music videos within the app.
2. Are YouTube music downloaders safe to use?
Yes, reputable YouTube music downloaders are generally safe to use, but it’s important to download them from trusted sources and exercise caution.
3. Can I download YouTube music for free?
Yes, there are free options available for downloading YouTube music, such as using a video conversion website.
4. What is the best output format for YouTube music downloads?
MP3 is the most common and widely supported audio format, making it a great choice for YouTube music downloads.
5. Can I download multiple YouTube music videos simultaneously?
Some YouTube music downloaders allow for batch downloading, which means you can download multiple videos simultaneously.
6. Can I download YouTube music with subtitles?
Yes, some YouTube music downloaders offer the option to download videos with subtitles or closed captions.
7. How long does it take to download a YouTube music video?
The download time depends on various factors such as the size of the video file and your internet connection speed.
8. Can I download YouTube music in high quality?
Yes, many YouTube music downloaders offer different quality options, including high definition (HD) if available.
9. Can I download YouTube music in bulk?
Yes, some YouTube music downloaders allow you to download entire playlists or channels in one go.
10. Can I download YouTube music on a Mac or PC?
Yes, the methods mentioned in this article work for both Mac and PC computers.
11. Can I download YouTube music even if I don’t have a YouTube account?
Yes, you can download YouTube music even without having a YouTube account.
12. Is it legal to download YouTube music?
Downloading YouTube music for personal use is generally considered legal, but distributing or using it for commercial purposes may infringe copyright laws. Make sure to respect the rights of content creators.