How to download your wordpress site to your computer?

If you’ve been running a WordPress website for a while and want to create a backup or simply want a local copy of your website for development purposes, downloading your WordPress site to your computer is a straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to download your WordPress site, keeping your content and data intact.
Step 1: Install a Local Server Software
Before you can download your WordPress site, you will need to set up a local server environment on your computer. This is necessary to run the PHP scripting language required by WordPress. Popular options for local servers include XAMPP, Bitnami, and WampServer. Install your preferred local server software by following the instructions provided on their respective websites.
Step 2: Export Your WordPress Database
To download your WordPress site, you need to start by exporting your website’s database. Follow these steps:
1. Log in to your WordPress dashboard.
2. Navigate to the “Tools” menu and click on “Export”.
3. Choose the “All Content” option to export your entire website.
4. Click the “Download Export File” button.
5. Your WordPress database will be saved as an XML file on your computer.
Step 3: Copy Your WordPress Files to Your Computer
Copying the WordPress files is necessary to preserve all the elements of your website, including themes, plugins, and media files. Perform the following steps to download and copy your WordPress files:
1. Connect to your WordPress site using an FTP client like FileZilla.
2. Locate the root folder of your WordPress installation on the remote server.
3. Download all the files and folders from your WordPress installation to your computer.
4. This process may take some time, depending on the size of your website.
5. Once the transfer is complete, you will have a local copy of your website’s files on your computer.
Step 4: Set Up Your Local Server Environment
Now that you have the necessary files and database exported, it’s time to set up a local server environment where you can run your WordPress site. Follow these steps:
1. Launch the local server software you installed in Step 1.
2. Start the Apache and MySQL servers in your local server software.
3. Depending on the software you’re using, you may need to configure a few settings.
4. Create a new database using the provided web interface (phpMyAdmin, Adminer, etc.).
5. Import the exported database file from Step 2 into your newly created database.
Step 5: Configure Your WordPress Site on the Local Server
The final step is to configure your WordPress site to run on the local server environment you just set up. Follow these steps:
1. Navigate to the folder on your computer where you downloaded the WordPress files in Step 3.
2. Locate the “wp-config.php” file and open it with a text editor.
3. Look for the database settings and update them with the details of your local server setup.
4. Save the changes and close the file.
5. Open your preferred web browser and type “localhost” or “127.0.0.1” in the address bar.
6. You should see the WordPress installation page. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.
FAQs:
1. Can I download my WordPress site without using a local server software?
No, you need a local server environment to run PHP scripts and connect to your WordPress database.
2. Is it necessary to export the entire website’s content?
Exporting the entire website’s content is recommended to ensure a complete backup. However, you can choose to export specific content only.
3. What if I can’t connect to my WordPress site via FTP?
Check your FTP credentials, firewall settings, and contact your web hosting provider for assistance.
4. How long does it take to copy the WordPress files?
The time taken to copy the WordPress files depends on the size of your website and the speed of your internet connection.
5. What if I encounter errors while setting up the local server?
Check the configuration settings in your local server software and make sure you followed the installation instructions correctly.
6. Can I use a different local server software?
Yes, apart from the mentioned options, there are several other local server software available, like MAMP and Local by Flywheel.
7. Is it possible to download a WordPress site hosted on WordPress.com?
WordPress.com does not allow direct access to the website’s files and database. You can use the export feature in your WordPress.com dashboard, but the local server setup process won’t apply.
8. Can I run the downloaded WordPress site without an internet connection?
Yes, the local server environment allows you to run your WordPress site offline on your computer.
9. Can I make changes to my downloaded WordPress site without affecting the live website?
Yes, since you have a local copy, you can make changes and test plugins, themes, or other modifications without impacting the live site.
10. How frequently should I download my WordPress site?
It’s recommended to download your WordPress site regularly to maintain up-to-date backups. The frequency depends on how often you update your website’s content.
11. Is there any paid service to download and backup my WordPress site?
Yes, several paid services and plugins offer automated backup and download features for WordPress sites. Examples include VaultPress and UpdraftPlus.
12. Can I use the downloaded WordPress site to migrate it to a different hosting provider?
Yes, having a local copy of your WordPress site makes it convenient to migrate it to a different hosting provider when needed.