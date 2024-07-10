**How to download your Spotify music to your computer?**
Spotify is a popular music streaming platform that provides access to millions of songs across various genres. While you can enjoy these songs online, there may be times when you want to download them to your computer for offline listening. In this article, we will walk you through the steps on how to download your Spotify music to your computer, as well as address some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
Can you download Spotify songs to your computer?
Yes, Spotify allows you to download songs, albums, playlists, and podcasts for offline listening on your computer.
Do I need a premium subscription to download Spotify music?
Yes, you need to have a premium subscription to download music from Spotify.
How to download Spotify music to your computer?
To download Spotify music to your computer, follow these steps:
1. Launch the Spotify application on your computer and log in to your premium account.
2. Browse through the music library and find the song, album, or playlist you want to download.
3. Click on the ‘…’ (ellipsis) button next to the name of the song, album, or playlist.
4. From the dropdown menu that appears, select the “Download” option.
5. The selected music will start downloading to your computer. You can monitor the progress of the download in the ‘Downloads’ section of the Spotify app.
Where are the downloaded Spotify songs saved on your computer?
The downloaded Spotify songs are saved within the Spotify app and are not accessible as standalone files on your computer.
Can you transfer downloaded Spotify songs to other devices?
You can transfer downloaded Spotify songs to other devices that support the Spotify app, using the same premium account.
Can you download Spotify music to external storage?
No, Spotify only allows you to download music to the internal storage of the device running the Spotify app.
Can you download Spotify music on multiple computers?
Yes, you can download Spotify music on multiple computers as long as you are logged in to the same premium account.
Can you download Spotify music on a free trial?
No, the ability to download Spotify music is exclusive to premium subscribers and is not available during the free trial period.
How many songs can you download on Spotify?
With a premium subscription, you can download up to 10,000 songs per device on a maximum of 5 different devices.
How long do Spotify downloads last?
Spotify requires you to go online at least once every 30 days to keep your downloaded music accessible. Failure to do so will result in the downloaded music becoming inaccessible until you reconnect to the internet.
Can you download music with a cellular network?
Yes, you can download music with a cellular network, but be mindful of your data usage, as downloading songs consumes mobile data.
Can you download a playlist on Spotify?
Yes, you can download entire playlists on Spotify by selecting the ‘Download’ option available for playlists.
Can you download individual songs on Spotify?
Yes, you can download individual songs on Spotify by selecting the ‘Download’ option available for each song.
Can you download Spotify podcasts to your computer?
Yes, you can download Spotify podcasts to your computer by selecting the ‘Download’ option available for each podcast episode.