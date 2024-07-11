If you have recently acquired a new computer and want to transfer your music collection from iTunes, you’ll be glad to know that the process is relatively simple. By following a few steps, you can easily download your iTunes music to your new computer. So let’s get started!
Step 1: Authorize your new computer
Before you can begin transferring your iTunes music, you need to authorize your new computer. Open iTunes on your new computer, go to the “Account” menu, and choose “Authorizations.” Then, click on “Authorize This Computer” and enter your Apple ID and password.
Step 2: Enable Home Sharing
Home Sharing allows you to transfer your iTunes library between computers. On your old computer, open iTunes, go to the “File” menu, select “Home Sharing,” and choose “Turn On Home Sharing.” Enter your Apple ID and password when prompted. Repeat this step on your new computer.
Step 3: Transfer your iTunes library
To transfer your iTunes library, make sure both your old and new computers are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. On your new computer, open iTunes, go to the “File” menu, select “Home Sharing,” and choose “Choose Photos to Share with Apple TV.” Then, select the music you want to transfer and click “Import.” Wait for the transfer to complete.
**
How to download your iTunes music to a new computer?
**
To download your iTunes music to a new computer, you need to authorize the computer, enable Home Sharing, and transfer your iTunes library.
What if I don’t have Home Sharing enabled?
If you don’t have Home Sharing enabled, you can manually transfer your iTunes library by copying the “iTunes” folder from your old computer to the corresponding location on your new computer. This folder typically resides in the “Music” or “My Music” directory.
Can I download music from my iTunes account on multiple computers?
Yes, you can download your iTunes music on up to 5 authorized computers.
What happens if I exceed the limit of authorized computers?
If you reach the limit of 5 authorized computers, you can deauthorize a computer to free up one of your slots. Open iTunes, go to the “Account” menu, and choose “Authorizations.” Then, click on “Deauthorize This Computer.”
What happens to my purchased music if I deauthorize a computer?
Deauthorizing a computer does not remove the music you have purchased from your iTunes account, but it prevents that particular computer from accessing the content.
Can I download iTunes music to my new computer even if I don’t have my old computer anymore?
Yes, you can still easily transfer your iTunes music to your new computer by either enabling Home Sharing or manually copying the iTunes folder from another backup or storage device.
Do I need to have an internet connection to transfer my iTunes library?
No, if you don’t have an internet connection, you can still transfer your iTunes library by manually copying the necessary files.
What about music files that I imported into iTunes from CDs?
If you have imported music from CDs into iTunes, the files are stored in the iTunes Media folder, which is included when you transfer your library using Home Sharing or manually.
Can I transfer my iTunes music from a Mac to a Windows computer?
Yes, you can transfer your iTunes music from a Mac to a Windows computer by following the same steps mentioned above.
What if I have music downloaded from Apple Music or iTunes Match?
If you have music downloaded from Apple Music or iTunes Match, you can redownload those songs on your new computer using your Apple ID.
Does transferring my iTunes library delete the music from my old computer?
No, transferring your iTunes library does not delete the music from your old computer. It simply copies the files to your new computer.
After following these steps, you should have successfully downloaded your iTunes music to your new computer. Enjoy your favorite songs on your new device hassle-free!