**How to Download Xbox Game Clips to Computer 2017?**
Are you an Xbox gamer who loves capturing epic moments from your gameplay? Did you know that you can easily download your Xbox game clips to your computer and share them with your friends, edit them, or simply keep them as a memory? In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading Xbox game clips to your computer in 2017.
Xbox Game DVR, an in-built feature on the Xbox console, allows you to record your gameplay and save it as a game clip. These game clips are then stored on your Xbox Live account. To download these game clips to your computer, follow these simple steps:
1. **Open the Xbox app**: On your computer, open the Xbox app, either directly from the Start menu or by searching for it.
2. **Sign in**: Sign in to your Xbox Live account using the same credentials you use on your Xbox console.
3. **Access Game DVR**: Once signed in, click on the “Game DVR” tab at the top of the app’s window.
4. **Select the clip**: Scroll through your game clips and choose the one you want to download to your computer.
5. **Download the clip**: Click on the thumbnail of the clip to open it. On the right side of the screen, under the clip’s details, you will find a download button. Click on it to start the downloading process.
6. **Choose save location**: A pop-up window will appear, asking you to choose a location on your computer to save the clip. Select the desired location and click “Save” to initiate the download.
7. **Wait for the download**: Depending on the size of the clip and the speed of your internet connection, the download might take some time. Wait until it completes.
Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded your Xbox game clip to your computer. Now, let’s address some related FAQs:
How do I find my downloaded game clips on my computer?
Once the download is complete, locate the folder or destination you selected in step 6. Your downloaded Xbox game clip will be saved there.
Can I edit my downloaded Xbox game clips on my computer?
Yes, you can. There are various video editing software available for computers that allow you to edit your downloaded Xbox game clips.
Can I share my downloaded Xbox game clips with my friends?
Absolutely! After downloading the game clip to your computer, you can share it with your friends via email, social media, or any other platform you prefer.
Can I re-upload my downloaded Xbox game clips to Xbox Live?
Yes, you can re-upload your downloaded game clips to Xbox Live using the Xbox app or other Xbox Live-compatible tools.
Can I download game clips recorded by others?
No, you can only download game clips that you have recorded on your own Xbox console.
What video formats do Xbox game clips come in?
Xbox game clips are saved in MP4 format, which is widely supported by various media players and video editing software.
Can I download Xbox game clips on a Mac computer?
Yes, you can download Xbox game clips to a Mac computer by using the Xbox app available on the Microsoft Store.
Is there a limit to how many Xbox game clips I can download?
There is no specific limit to the number of game clips you can download, but keep in mind that storage capacity on your computer can be a limiting factor.
Can I download game clips from my Xbox 360?
No, this method is specifically for downloading game clips from Xbox One consoles. The Xbox 360 has a separate process for downloading game clips.
Can I download Xbox game clips directly from the Xbox console?
No, this method requires using the Xbox app on your computer to access and download your game clips.
Are there any alternatives to the Xbox app for downloading game clips?
Yes, there are third-party software and online platforms available that allow you to download Xbox game clips, but using the Xbox app is the official and recommended method.
With these simple steps, you can easily download your Xbox game clips to your computer in 2017. Start archiving your epic gaming moments, edit them, and share them with the world. Happy gaming!