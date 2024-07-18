How to download Windows 10 through usb?

If you are looking to install or upgrade your operating system to Windows 10, using a USB drive can be a quick and convenient method. Whether you don’t have a DVD drive on your computer or you simply prefer using a USB drive, this step-by-step guide will walk you through the process of downloading Windows 10 through a USB device.
The Process of Downloading Windows 10 through USB:
Before we begin, ensure you have a USB drive with at least 8GB of storage capacity. Also, make sure to back up any important data on your computer before proceeding.
Step 1: Create a Windows 10 Installation Media
The first step is to create a Windows 10 installation media. To do this, you will need an ISO file of Windows 10. Visit the official Microsoft website to download the Windows 10 ISO file onto your computer.
Step 2: Prepare the USB Drive
Insert your USB drive into the computer’s USB slot. Keep in mind that all data on the USB drive will be erased during the process, so back up any important files. Open the command prompt with administrative privileges.
Step 3: Format the USB Drive
In the command prompt, type “diskpart” and press Enter. Then, enter the following commands one by one:
– “list disk” (to display a list of available disks)
– “select disk X” (replace X with the appropriate disk number for your USB drive)
– “clean” (to remove all partitions and data from the disk)
– “create partition primary” (to create a primary partition)
– “select partition 1” (to select the newly created partition)
– “active” (to mark the partition as active)
– “format fs=fat32 quick” (to format the partition in the FAT32 file system)
Step 4: Copy Windows 10 to the USB Drive
After formatting the USB drive, open File Explorer and locate the Windows 10 ISO file you downloaded. Right-click on the ISO file and select “Mount” to create a virtual drive. Open the virtual drive and select all the files and folders. Copy them by right-clicking and selecting “Copy.”
Navigate to your USB drive in File Explorer and paste the files and folders by right-clicking and selecting “Paste.”
Step 5: Making the USB Drive Bootable
To make the USB drive bootable, you need to access the boot sector. In the command prompt, navigate to the USB drive by entering the corresponding drive letter followed by a colon (e.g., “E:”). Then, enter the command “bootsect /nt60 X:” (replace X with the corresponding drive letter of your USB drive).
Step 6: Install Windows 10 from the USB Drive
Once the boot sector is successfully set up, you can now install Windows 10 on your computer. Insert the USB drive into the computer on which you want to install Windows 10. Restart the computer and access the boot menu during startup by pressing the appropriate key (varies by manufacturer). Select the USB drive from the boot menu, and the Windows 10 installation process will begin.
Frequently Asked Questions about Downloading Windows 10 through USB:
1. Can I use any USB drive to create a Windows 10 installation media?
Yes, you can use any USB drive with at least 8GB of storage capacity. However, it is recommended to use a fast and reliable USB drive for better performance.
2. Are the files on my USB drive deleted during the process?
Yes, the process involves formatting the USB drive, which erases all data on it. Make sure to back up any important files before proceeding.
3. Do I need to have the Windows 10 ISO file to download it through USB?
Yes, you need to download the Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website or a trusted source before following the steps mentioned above.
4. Can I use a Mac computer to create a Windows 10 USB installation media?
Yes, you can create a Windows 10 USB installation media using a Mac by following these steps. However, you will need the Windows 10 ISO file and a Windows computer to perform the bootsect command.
5. Can I use the same USB drive to install Windows 10 on multiple computers?
Yes, you can use the same USB drive to install Windows 10 on multiple computers. Just make sure you have enough free space on the USB drive for the installation files.
6. Can I download Windows 10 through USB on a computer with Linux installed?
Yes, the process is quite similar on computers running Linux. You need to follow the same steps to create a bootable USB drive and install Windows 10.
7. What should I do if my computer doesn’t recognize the USB drive during boot?
Check your computer’s BIOS settings and make sure the USB drive is set as the primary boot device. Additionally, verify that the USB drive is properly formatted and contains the necessary Windows 10 installation files.
8. Will downloading Windows 10 through USB delete my existing data?
No, downloading Windows 10 through USB will not delete any existing data on your computer. However, it is always recommended to back up your important data before performing any system upgrades or installations.
9. Can I download Windows 10 through USB on a computer without an operating system?
Yes, you can use a USB drive to install Windows 10 on a computer without an operating system. Just ensure that your computer can boot from a USB drive.
10. Can I use a USB 3.0 drive for creating a bootable Windows 10 USB?
Yes, USB 3.0 drives offer faster transfer speeds and are compatible with creating a bootable Windows 10 USB installation media.
11. Do I need a product key to download and install Windows 10?
No, you don’t need a product key to download and install Windows 10. During the installation process, you can skip the product key prompt. However, certain features may be limited until you activate Windows 10 with a valid product key.
12. Is it possible to create a dual boot system using a USB drive?
Yes, it is possible to create a dual boot system by installing multiple operating systems on separate partitions of your hard drive.