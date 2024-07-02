How to download Windows 10 on USB from Mac?
If you are a Mac user and wish to download Windows 10 on a USB drive, you might wonder how to go about the process. While it may seem a bit complex at first, with the right steps, you can easily create a bootable Windows 10 USB on your Mac. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step, so let’s get started!
Here’s how to download Windows 10 on USB from Mac:
Step 1: Download the Windows 10 ISO file
Visit the official Microsoft website and download the Windows 10 ISO file.
Step 2: Prepare the USB drive
Connect a USB drive with a capacity of at least 8GB to your Mac. Ensure that you have backed up any important data on the drive because it will be formatted.
Step 3: Format the USB drive
Open the Disk Utility on your Mac and select the USB drive from the left panel. Click on the “Erase” option and choose the format as “ExFAT”. Give it a suitable name and click on “Erase” to format the drive.
Step 4: Create a Windows 10 bootable USB drive
Now it’s time to create a bootable Windows 10 USB drive. Here’s how you can do it using Terminal:
1. Open “Terminal” from the Applications > Utilities folder.
2. Type “diskutil list” and press Enter to see a list of available disks.
3. Identify your USB drive from the list by its size and name.
4. Type “diskutil unmountDisk /dev/diskX” (replace X with the correct number of your USB drive) and press Enter to unmount the disk.
5. Navigate to the folder where the Windows 10 ISO file is located by using the “cd” command followed by the folder path.
6. Type “sudo dd if=windows10.iso of=/dev/rdiskX bs=1m” (replace windows10.iso with the name of the ISO file and X with the appropriate disk number) and press Enter.
7. Enter your Mac’s password when prompted and wait for the process to complete.
Step 5: Eject the USB drive
Once the process finishes, you can eject the USB drive safely from your Mac.
Step 6: Boot from USB and install Windows 10
Now that you have a bootable Windows 10 USB drive, you can use it to install Windows 10 on a PC. Insert the USB drive into the PC, restart it, and boot from the USB device. Follow the on-screen instructions to install Windows 10.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q1: Can I download Windows 10 on a USB drive from my Mac?
Yes, you can download Windows 10 on a USB drive from your Mac by creating a bootable USB drive.
Q2: How much space do I need on the USB drive to download Windows 10?
You will need a USB drive with a minimum capacity of 8GB to download Windows 10.
Q3: Do I need to format the USB drive before downloading Windows 10?
Yes, you need to format the USB drive before downloading Windows 10 to ensure it is compatible with the Windows installation process.
Q4: Can I use any USB drive to create a bootable Windows 10 USB?
Yes, you can use any USB drive as long as it has sufficient capacity and is compatible with your Mac.
Q5: Is it necessary to download the Windows 10 ISO file?
Yes, you need to download the Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website to create a bootable USB drive.
Q6: What is Terminal?
Terminal is a command-line interface on macOS that allows you to interact with your computer using text commands.
Q7: Can I create a bootable USB drive using third-party software?
Yes, there are third-party applications available that can help you create a bootable Windows 10 USB drive with a user-friendly interface.
Q8: Can I use this method to install older versions of Windows?
Yes, you can use a similar process to create a bootable USB drive for older versions of Windows as well.
Q9: Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive to install Windows 10?
Yes, you can use a DVD instead of a USB drive to install Windows 10 by burning the ISO file onto the DVD.
Q10: Can I use this method to dual boot Windows and macOS?
Yes, this method allows you to dual boot Windows and macOS by creating a separate partition on your Mac.
Q11: What if I encounter any errors while creating the bootable USB drive?
If you encounter any errors, make sure you are following the steps correctly and try using a different USB drive.
Q12: Is it legal to download Windows 10 ISO file from third-party sources?
To ensure compliance with licensing and legality, it is recommended to download the Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website.