Many people rely on Google Drive as a storage solution for their important files and documents. However, there may come a time when you need to download the entire contents of your Google Drive to your computer. Whether you’re migrating to a new device or simply want to have a local backup, the process of downloading your entire Google Drive is relatively straightforward. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to download all your files and folders from Google Drive to your computer.
How to download whole Google Drive to computer?
To download your entire Google Drive to your computer, you can follow these steps:
1. Open your web browser and go to the Google Drive website.
2. Sign in to your Google account if you haven’t already.
3. Once signed in, click on the “My Drive” option on the left-hand side of the screen.
4. Press Ctrl+A (or Command+A on a Mac) to select all the files and folders in your Google Drive.
5. Right-click on any of the selected files or folders, and choose the “Download” option from the menu.
**Now, sit back and let Google Drive prepare your files for download. Depending on the size of your Google Drive and the number of files, this process may take some time. Once finished, a .zip file containing all of your Google Drive’s contents will be downloaded to your computer.**
6. Locate the downloaded .zip file on your computer and extract its contents to a desired location.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I select specific folders to download instead of the whole Google Drive?
Yes, you can select specific folders by holding the Shift key while clicking on the folders you want to download.
2. Can I download Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides in their original format?
Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides are stored in their respective Google Drive formats. However, you can export them to other formats (such as Microsoft Office formats) before downloading.
3. What happens if a file or folder is not available for download?
If a file or folder cannot be downloaded, it might be because you don’t have the necessary permissions or it is in a shared drive that you don’t have access to.
4. Can I download files larger than 2 GB?
Yes, you can download files larger than 2 GB, but keep in mind that larger files may take longer to download, and they may require a stable internet connection.
5. What should I do if the download gets interrupted?
If the download gets interrupted, you can resume it by clicking on the “Resume” button in the file download window.
6. Can I download my Google Photos library as well?
No, downloading your Google Photos library is a separate process. You can use Google Takeout (takeout.google.com) to download your Google Photos data.
7. Will the file structure be preserved when I download my Google Drive?
Yes, the file structure will be preserved when you download your Google Drive. The extracted files and folders will mirror the organization of your Google Drive.
8. What if I only want to download certain file types, such as images?
To download specific file types, you can use the advanced search feature in Google Drive to filter the results, select the files you want, and then download them.
9. Can I download files from shared drives as well?
Yes, as long as you have the necessary permissions, you can download files from shared drives.
10. Is it possible to schedule automatic downloads of my Google Drive?
No, Google Drive does not have a built-in feature to schedule automatic downloads. You will need to initiate the download manually.
11. What is the maximum size limit for Google Drive?
For most Google accounts, the maximum storage limit for Google Drive is 15 GB. However, you can upgrade to larger storage plans if needed.
12. Can I download my Google Drive data to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can download your Google Drive data directly to an external hard drive connected to your computer. Simply choose the external drive as the download location during the extraction process.
Downloading your entire Google Drive to your computer can provide you with a local backup and easy access to your files offline. By following the steps outlined above, you can ensure that your important documents and files are safely stored on your computer.