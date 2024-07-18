**How to download Whatsapp videos to computer?**
Whatsapp is a widely popular messaging app that allows users to send and receive videos, among other types of media. While it’s convenient to view these videos on our smartphones, there may be occasions when we want to download them to our computers. Perhaps you want to save a special moment or share it with others using a different platform. Whatever your reason may be, downloading Whatsapp videos to your computer is easier than you think. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
**Step 1: Connect your phone to your computer**
Begin by connecting your smartphone, where the Whatsapp videos are stored, to your computer via a USB cable. Ensure that you have enabled file transfer mode on your device.
**Step 2: Access the Whatsapp videos folder**
Once your phone is connected, unlock it and navigate to the internal storage or SD card folder. Look for the Whatsapp folder and open it.
**Step 3: Locate the videos folder**
Within the Whatsapp folder, you’ll find various subfolders. Look for the ‘Media’ folder and open it.
**Step 4: Copy the desired videos**
Inside the ‘Media’ folder, you’ll find another folder labeled ‘Whatsapp Videos.’ Open it, and you will find all the videos you have received or sent on Whatsapp. Select the video(s) you want to download to your computer and copy them to a desired location on your computer.
**Step 5: Disconnect your phone**
After the videos have been successfully copied to your computer, safely disconnect your phone from the computer by ejecting the device.
Related FAQs:
**Q1: Can I download Whatsapp videos from other people’s chats?**
No, you can only download videos that you have received or sent on your own Whatsapp account.
**Q2: Can I download all my Whatsapp videos at once?**
Yes, you can select multiple videos and copy them to your computer simultaneously.
**Q3: Do I need any specific software or tools for this process?**
No, you don’t need any additional software or tools. Your phone’s file manager and a USB cable are sufficient.
**Q4: Is this process the same for both Android and iOS devices?**
Yes, the process remains the same for both Android and iOS devices.
**Q5: Can I download Whatsapp videos to a Mac computer?**
Yes, you can follow the same steps mentioned above, irrespective of the operating system.
**Q6: Can I directly drag and drop the videos to my computer without copying them first?**
Yes, once you locate the videos, you can drag and drop them to your desired location on the computer.
**Q7: Will the downloaded videos be in their original quality?**
Yes, the videos will retain their original quality.
**Q8: Can I download Whatsapp status videos using this method?**
No, this method only allows you to download videos from your chats, not from someone’s Whatsapp status.
**Q9: Are there any size limitations on the videos that can be downloaded?**
The size of the videos you can download depends on the storage capacity available on your computer.
**Q10: Can I download Whatsapp videos if I have an older version of the app?**
Yes, you can download videos irrespective of the Whatsapp app version you are using.
**Q11: Can I download Whatsapp videos to multiple computers?**
Yes, you can download the videos to multiple computers by repeating the same process.
**Q12: Will the process of downloading Whatsapp videos delete them from my phone?**
No, copying the videos does not remove them from your phone. They remain on your device unless manually deleted.