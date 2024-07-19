How to download voicemail from iPhone 6 to computer?

While voicemail messages on your iPhone 6 can be easily accessed and listened to on the device itself, you may sometimes need to download and save them to your computer for various reasons. Whether you want to keep a record of important messages or simply free up space on your iPhone, transferring voicemails to your computer is a convenient option. Here, we will guide you through the process.
Using iExplorer to Download Voicemail from iPhone 6
To download voicemail from your iPhone 6 to your computer, one effective method involves using a third-party tool called iExplorer. Follow these steps to accomplish it:
1. Download and install iExplorer: Head over to the official iExplorer website and download the software according to your operating system. Once the download is complete, install it on your computer and launch the program.
2. Connect your iPhone 6: Use a USB cable to connect your iPhone 6 to your computer. Ensure that you have granted the necessary permission for the computer to access your device.
3. Select your iPhone in iExplorer: Once your iPhone is recognized by iExplorer, you will see it listed in the sidebar. Click on it to proceed.
4. Access voicemail data: Scroll down in the sidebar until you see the “Data” section. Click on the arrow next to it to expand the options. Under “Data,” locate and click on “Voicemail.”
5. Preview and select voicemail messages: iExplorer will display a list of your voicemail messages. You can preview them by clicking on each one. Once you have selected the messages you want to download, click on the “Export” button. Choose the destination folder on your computer to save the voicemails.
6. Download voicemail: After selecting the destination folder, the voicemail messages will begin downloading from your iPhone 6 to your computer through iExplorer. The progress will be shown on the screen.
7. Access downloaded voicemails: Once the download is complete, you can navigate to the destination folder on your computer to find and play the downloaded voicemail files.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer voicemails directly from my iPhone 6 to my computer without third-party software?
No, iOS devices do not provide a built-in method to transfer voicemails to a computer. However, third-party tools like iExplorer can help you accomplish this task effectively.
2. Is iExplorer the only software available for downloading voicemail from an iPhone?
No, there are other options available, such as iMazing and AnyTrans, which provide similar functionalities for transferring voicemail messages from your iPhone to your computer.
3. What file format are the voicemail messages downloaded in?
The voicemail messages are usually downloaded in the .m4a file format, which is a widely supported format for audio files.
4. Can I download and save all my voicemail messages at once using iExplorer?
Yes, iExplorer allows you to select multiple or all voicemail messages for download and saves them as separate files on your computer.
5. Can I transfer downloaded voicemail files back to my iPhone 6?
Yes, after downloading the voicemail messages to your computer, you can transfer them back to your iPhone 6 using iTunes or other file transfer methods.
6. Will using third-party software like iExplorer void my iPhone’s warranty?
No, using third-party software for transferring voicemail messages does not void your iPhone’s warranty. These tools are widely used and are safe for such purposes.
7. Can I download voicemail messages from an iPhone with a passcode lock?
Yes, you can download voicemail messages from an iPhone with a passcode lock as long as you have unlocked the device and granted permission for the computer to access it.
8. Can I download voicemail messages from a broken or water-damaged iPhone?
In most cases, if the iPhone is broken or water-damaged and cannot be accessed, it may not be possible to download voicemail messages directly. However, you can try third-party software that specializes in data recovery from damaged devices.
9. Is iExplorer compatible with both Windows and Mac computers?
Yes, iExplorer is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems. You can download and use it on either platform.
10. Can I download voicemails from an iCloud backup instead of directly from my iPhone?
No, downloading voicemails directly from an iPhone is usually the most straightforward method. However, you can restore an iCloud backup to your iPhone and then use iExplorer or other tools to download the voicemails from the device.
11. Can I download voicemail messages from an iPhone 6 running an older iOS version?
Yes, iExplorer and other similar software support older iOS versions as well. Ensure that you are using a compatible version of the tool for your device’s iOS version.
12. Are there any free alternatives to iExplorer for downloading voicemail from an iPhone 6?
Yes, some free alternatives like iFunbox and iPhone Backup Extractor offer limited functionalities for downloading voicemail messages from an iPhone 6. However, these free tools may have restrictions or limitations compared to their paid counterparts.