How to download voicemail from iPhone 6 to computer f?

Are you looking for a way to download voicemail from your iPhone 6 to your computer? Maybe you have an important voicemail message that you want to save, or perhaps you just want to free up some space on your iPhone by transferring voicemails to your computer. Whatever the reason, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we will guide you through the steps of how to download voicemail from iPhone 6 to computer.
How to download voicemail from iPhone 6 to computer?
To download voicemail from your iPhone 6 to your computer, you can follow these simple steps:
1. Connect your iPhone 6 to your computer using a USB cable.
2. Launch iTunes or Finder, depending on whether you use a Mac or a Windows PC.
3. On iTunes, click on the iPhone icon when it appears, and on Finder, select your iPhone from the sidebar.
4. Go to the “Summary” tab and scroll down until you find the “Options” section.
5. Check the box next to “Sync only checked songs and videos” if it is not already checked.
6. Click on the “Music” tab or “Finder” in case of Mac, and make sure the “Include voice memos” box is checked.
7. Click on the “Apply” button to start syncing your iPhone with your computer.
8. Once the sync is complete, your voicemail messages will be transferred to your computer.
Now that you know how to download voicemail from iPhone 6 to your computer, let’s address some related frequently asked questions:
1. Can I download voicemails from my iPhone without using a computer?
Unfortunately, there is no direct way to download voicemails from your iPhone to another device without using a computer. However, you may be able to email the voicemails to yourself or use a voicemail management app to export them to your computer.
2. Can I download voicemails from iCloud to my computer?
Yes, if you have your voicemails backed up to iCloud, you can download them to your computer by logging into your iCloud account on a web browser and accessing the Voicemail section. From there, you can save the voicemails to your computer.
3. Is there any third-party software available to download voicemails from iPhone 6 to computer?
Yes, there are several third-party software applications available that can help you download voicemails from your iPhone to your computer. Some popular options include iMazing, AnyTrans, and iExplorer.
4. Can I download voicemails from my iPhone to a specific folder on my computer?
By default, iTunes or Finder will save your voicemails to the location specified for your music library. However, if you want to save them to a specific folder on your computer, you can change the location of your music library in the iTunes or Finder settings/preferences.
5. Can I download specific voicemails instead of all of them?
Yes, you can selectively download specific voicemails instead of downloading all of them. Simply uncheck the voicemails you don’t want to download in the “Music” tab or “Finder” settings before syncing your iPhone with your computer.
6. Can I download voicemails from my iPhone to a cloud storage service?
Yes, you can download voicemails from your iPhone to a cloud storage service like Dropbox or Google Drive by using their respective mobile apps. Simply export the voicemail to the cloud storage app and it will be available on your computer through the cloud service.
7. Do I need to have the latest version of iTunes to download voicemails from my iPhone 6 to computer?
It is recommended to have the latest version of iTunes or Finder installed on your computer to ensure compatibility and access to the latest features. However, you should still be able to download voicemails from your iPhone 6 with older versions of these software.
8. Will downloading voicemails from iPhone 6 to computer delete them from my iPhone?
No, downloading voicemails from your iPhone 6 to your computer will not delete them from your iPhone. It simply creates a copy of the voicemail files on your computer, allowing you to free up space on your iPhone while still retaining access to the voicemails.
9. Can I download voicemails from my iPhone to a Windows PC without iTunes?
Yes, you can download voicemails from your iPhone to a Windows PC without iTunes by using third-party software applications specifically designed for this purpose, such as iMazing or iExplorer.
10. Can I download voicemails from my iPhone 6 to a Mac without Finder?
No, Finder is the default file management application on Mac, so you will need to use Finder to download voicemails from your iPhone 6 to a Mac. However, you may be able to use third-party software applications as mentioned earlier to transfer voicemails.
11. Can I download voicemails from my iPhone to a computer running Linux?
Yes, you can download voicemails from your iPhone to a computer running Linux by using third-party software applications that are compatible with Linux, such as libimobiledevice or ifuse.
12. Can I download voicemails from a broken iPhone to a computer?
It might be difficult to download voicemails from a broken iPhone directly. However, if your iPhone can still connect to a computer and is recognized by iTunes or Finder, you should be able to follow the steps mentioned earlier to download the voicemails. If the iPhone is completely non-functional, you may need to seek professional help to recover the voicemails.
Now armed with the knowledge of how to download voicemail from iPhone 6 to your computer, you can easily save and manage your important voicemails without worrying about running out of storage on your iPhone.