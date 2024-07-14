Are you looking for a way to transfer videos from your computer to your iPhone? Whether it’s a home video, a movie, or a tutorial, having access to videos on your iPhone can be convenient for on-the-go viewing. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading videos to your iPhone from a computer. So, let’s get started!
The Answer: Transfer Videos Using iTunes
How to download videos to iPhone from computer? The most common method to transfer videos to your iPhone from a computer is by using iTunes. Follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Connect your iPhone to your computer using the lightning cable.
Step 2: Open iTunes if it doesn’t open automatically.
Step 3: Click on the device icon located at the upper-left corner of the iTunes window.
Step 4: Select “Movies” or “TV Shows” from the options listed under “Settings” in the left sidebar.
Step 5: Check the box next to “Sync Movies” or “Sync TV Shows,” depending on your content.
Step 6: Choose the videos you want to transfer by clicking on the checkbox next to each video.
Step 7: Finally, click on the “Apply” button at the bottom-right corner of the iTunes window to start the transfer.
Wait for the synchronization process to complete, and soon you’ll have your videos on your iPhone.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I transfer videos to my iPhone without using iTunes?
Yes, there are alternative methods to transfer videos to your iPhone without iTunes, such as using third-party apps or cloud storage services.
2. What are some third-party apps for transferring videos to iPhone?
Some popular third-party apps for transferring videos to iPhone include VLC for Mobile, Infuse, and Documents by Readdle.
3. How do I transfer videos to iPhone using VLC for Mobile?
To transfer videos to your iPhone using VLC for Mobile, you can connect your iPhone to the computer via Wi-Fi, open the VLC app, and drag and drop the videos into the app through its built-in web interface.
4. Can I transfer videos to my iPhone using cloud storage services?
Yes, you can upload videos to cloud storage services like iCloud Drive, Google Drive, or Dropbox, and then access them on your iPhone using the corresponding app.
5. What is the maximum file size I can transfer using iTunes?
If you are using iTunes to transfer videos, there is a maximum file size limit of 5 GB for each video.
6. Do I need to convert video formats before transferring them to iPhone?
No, iTunes automatically converts videos to an iPhone-compatible format during the synchronization process.
7. How long does it take to transfer videos to iPhone using iTunes?
The time it takes to transfer videos to your iPhone using iTunes depends on the size of the files and the speed of your computer’s hardware.
8. Can I transfer videos to my iPhone from both Mac and Windows computers?
Absolutely! iTunes is available for both Mac and Windows operating systems, allowing you to transfer videos regardless of the computer you use.
9. How do I delete videos from my iPhone?
To delete videos from your iPhone, simply go to the “Videos” app, find the video you want to delete, swipe left on it, and tap “Delete.”
10. Can I transfer videos from my iPhone to a different computer?
Yes, you can transfer videos from your iPhone to a different computer using iTunes, but keep in mind that the transferred videos may not be playable on the new computer if it doesn’t have the necessary codecs installed.
11. Are there any size restrictions for videos transferred to iPhone using third-party apps?
The size restrictions for videos transferred to iPhone using third-party apps may vary depending on the app you use. However, most apps have similar limitations to iTunes, with a maximum file size of around 5 GB.
12. Can I watch the transferred videos offline on my iPhone?
Yes, once the videos are transferred to your iPhone, you can watch them offline without an internet connection. Simply open the “Videos” app and enjoy your videos on the go!
Now that you know how to download videos to your iPhone from a computer using iTunes, you can always have your favorite videos at your fingertips. Transfer videos effortlessly and enjoy your multimedia content wherever you go!