How to download videos from youtube to your computer mac?

YouTube has become a prominent platform for streaming and sharing videos, but what if you want to download a video to watch offline? While YouTube does not directly provide an option for users to download videos, there are several methods available that can help you achieve this on your Mac computer. In this article, we’ll discuss various ways to download YouTube videos on your Mac and provide step-by-step instructions for each method.
Method 1: Using a Third-Party Video Downloader
The easiest and most convenient way to download YouTube videos on your Mac is by using a reliable third-party video downloader. One such tool is the popular application called “iTubeGo for Mac.” Follow the steps below to download videos from YouTube:
1. Download and Install iTubeGo
Visit the official website of iTubeGo and download the application for Mac. Once the download is complete, locate the installation file and run it to install iTubeGo on your computer.
2. Copy the YouTube Video URL
Go to YouTube and find the video you want to download. Copy the URL of the video from the address bar of your browser.
3. Launch iTubeGo and Paste URL
Launch iTubeGo on your Mac. In the main interface, click on the “Paste URL” button. iTubeGo will automatically analyze the video and display various download options.
4. Select Output Format and Quality
Choose the desired output format and quality for the downloaded video. iTubeGo supports a wide range of formats, including MP4, AVI, WMV, MOV, and more.
5. Start the Download
Click on the “Download” button to start the download process. iTubeGo will save the video to your specified location on your Mac.
6. Access the Downloaded Video
Once the download is complete, you can find the video in the output folder you selected. You can now watch the video offline whenever you want.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download YouTube videos for free?
Yes, you can download YouTube videos for free using third-party video downloaders like iTubeGo. However, there may be paid versions or additional features available for a fee.
2. Are there any legal issues with downloading YouTube videos?
Downloading YouTube videos for personal use is generally permissible. However, sharing or distributing copyrighted videos without permission is illegal.
3. Can I download YouTube videos directly from the YouTube website?
No, YouTube does not provide a built-in option to download videos. You need to use third-party tools to download videos from YouTube.
4. Are there any alternatives to iTubeGo for Mac?
Yes, there are several alternatives to iTubeGo for Mac, such as 4K Video Downloader, ClipGrab, and YTD Video Downloader.
5. Can I download multiple YouTube videos at the same time?
Yes, many third-party video downloaders allow you to download multiple videos simultaneously by adding the URLs to a download queue.
6. Can I convert downloaded YouTube videos to other formats?
Yes, most video downloaders come with a built-in converter that allows you to convert downloaded videos to various formats.
7. Can I download only the audio from YouTube videos?
Yes, some video downloaders also support downloading only the audio (MP3) from YouTube videos.
8. Is it possible to download videos in high definition (HD)?
Yes, you can download videos in high definition if the original video on YouTube is available in HD quality.
9. Can I download YouTube videos from my iPhone or iPad?
Yes, you can download YouTube videos on your iPhone or iPad using specific apps available on the App Store.
10. Are there any browser extensions for downloading YouTube videos on a Mac?
Yes, there are browser extensions like “Video Downloader Plus” and “SaveFrom.net” that allow you to download videos directly from YouTube.
11. Are there any download limits for YouTube videos?
Some video downloaders have limitations on the number of videos you can download per day or for free. Paid versions often remove these limitations.
12. Can I download videos from other video-sharing platforms, not just YouTube?
Yes, many video downloaders also support other popular platforms like Vimeo, Dailymotion, Facebook, and more.