How to download videos from youtube on my computer?

YouTube is undoubtedly one of the most popular video-sharing platforms around the globe. While enjoying countless videos on this platform is great, there are times when you may want to download your favorite videos to watch them offline or save them for future reference. Here, we will guide you through the process of downloading YouTube videos on your computer, step by step.
Step 1: Select a Reliable Video Downloader
To get started, you will need a reliable video downloader that supports YouTube videos. There are numerous options available, both online and offline. Some popular choices include 4K Video Downloader, Freemake Video Downloader, and YTD Video Downloader. Choose the one that suits your requirements and proceed to the next step.
Step 2: Copy the YouTube Video URL
Once you have selected a video downloader, head over to YouTube and find the video you want to download. Copy the URL of the video from the address bar of your browser.
Step 3: Paste the URL Into the Video Downloader
Open the video downloader software on your computer and look for an option to paste the video URL. Click on it and paste the URL you copied from YouTube in the provided space.
Step 4: Start the Download Process
After pasting the URL, review the settings such as video quality and output format. Once you are satisfied with your selections, hit the download button to initiate the downloading process. The video downloader will start fetching the video and save it on your computer.
Step 5: Locate the Downloaded Video
After the download completes, open the folder or location where the video was saved on your computer. By default, most video downloaders save the downloaded videos in the “Downloads” folder. If you specified a different location, navigate to that folder instead.
Step 6: Enjoy Your Downloaded YouTube Video
Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded the YouTube video to your computer. You can now watch it anytime, even without an internet connection.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I download videos from YouTube for free?
Yes, there are numerous video downloading software and online platforms available for free that allow you to download YouTube videos.
2. Is it legal to download YouTube videos?
Downloading YouTube videos for personal use is generally considered acceptable. However, distributing or using downloaded videos for commercial purposes may infringe copyright laws.
3. Can I download YouTube videos on a Mac?
Yes, video downloaders mentioned earlier are available for Mac users as well. Make sure to choose a version compatible with your operating system.
4. What video formats are available for download?
Most video downloaders offer various formats such as MP4, AVI, WMV, and FLV. MP4 is widely supported across devices and platforms.
5. Can I download multiple videos simultaneously?
Yes, many video downloaders offer batch downloading functionality, allowing you to download multiple videos at once.
6. Are there any limitations on video duration?
In general, video downloaders do not have specific limitations on video duration. However, some video downloaders may have restrictions depending on their terms of service.
7. Can I download YouTube playlists?
Yes, certain video downloaders support playlist downloads. You can download the entire playlist or individual videos within it.
8. Can I download videos in different resolutions?
Yes, most video downloaders allow you to choose the desired video resolution before downloading. Higher resolutions may result in larger file sizes.
9. Can I download videos with subtitles?
Yes, if subtitles are available for the video, many video downloaders provide an option to download them along with the video.
10. What should I do if the video downloader fails to work?
If you encounter issues with the video downloader, ensure that you have the latest version installed. If the problem persists, try using an alternative downloader.
11. Are there any alternatives to video downloader software?
Yes, apart from dedicated video downloading software, various browser extensions and online platforms offer video downloading capabilities.
12. Can I download live streams from YouTube?
While most video downloaders primarily focus on downloading recorded YouTube videos rather than live streams, there are specialized tools available for downloading live streams as well.