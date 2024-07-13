How to download videos from itunes onto computer?

Are you a fan of movies, TV shows, or other videos available on iTunes? Do you wish to download these videos onto your computer for offline viewing? Well, you’re in luck! In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading videos from iTunes onto your computer, ensuring you never miss a moment of your favorite content, even without an internet connection.
The Answer: How to Download Videos from iTunes onto a Computer
The process of downloading videos from iTunes to your computer is relatively straightforward. Please follow these step-by-step instructions:
1. Launch iTunes: Begin by opening iTunes on your computer. Ensure that you are signed in with your Apple ID. If you don’t have iTunes installed on your computer, you can download it from the official Apple website and install it.
2. Find the video: Using the search bar or by browsing through the available content, locate the video you wish to download.
3. Purchase or rent the video: If the video is available for purchase, click on the “Buy” button and complete the payment process. If it’s a rental, click on the “Rent” button, choose the rental period, and complete the payment.
4. Download the video: Once the purchase or rental process is complete, you can download the video to your computer. Look for the “Download” button, usually represented by a downward arrow icon, and click on it.
5. Wait for the download to finish: The download time may vary depending on the size of the video and your internet connection. Be patient and wait for the download to complete. You can monitor the progress of the download in the “Downloads” or “Purchased” section of iTunes.
6. Access the downloaded video: Once the download is finished, the video will be available for viewing within the iTunes app on your computer. You can access it by going to the “Movies” or “TV Shows” section, depending on the type of video you downloaded.
7. Transfer to a different location: If you wish to move the downloaded video to a different location on your computer, you can do so by locating the downloaded video file in your computer’s file explorer and copying it to the desired location.
8. Enjoy offline viewing: Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded a video from iTunes onto your computer. You can now enjoy it whenever and wherever you want, without needing an internet connection.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download iTunes videos directly to my computer?
Yes, by following the steps outlined above, you can download videos from iTunes directly to your computer.
2. Can I download rented videos from iTunes?
Yes, rented videos from iTunes can also be downloaded to your computer. However, keep in mind that rentals have a limited viewing period.
3. Can I download videos onto multiple computers or devices?
Yes, videos downloaded from iTunes can be accessed on multiple computers or devices linked to your Apple ID.
4. Can I download videos from iTunes onto an external hard drive?
Yes, you can choose to download the videos directly onto an external hard drive if you have one connected to your computer.
5. Can I download videos in high definition (HD) from iTunes?
Yes, iTunes offers a wide range of videos, including those in high definition. You can choose to download the video in your preferred quality if available.
6. Can I download videos from iTunes onto a Windows computer?
Absolutely! iTunes is compatible with both Mac and Windows computers, allowing you to download videos regardless of your operating system.
7. Can I download TV shows as individual episodes or only the entire season?
You can choose to download either individual episodes or entire seasons of TV shows, depending on your preference.
8. Can I download music videos from iTunes?
Yes, iTunes provides a broad selection of music videos that you can download and enjoy offline.
9. Can I cancel a video download in iTunes?
If you change your mind or encounter any issues during the download, you can cancel it by clicking on the “X” button next to the video in the “Downloads” section of iTunes.
10. Can I download videos from iTunes onto my iPhone or iPad?
While you cannot directly download videos from iTunes onto your iPhone or iPad, you can sync your purchased videos from your computer to your iOS device using iTunes or the Apple TV app.
11. Are all videos available for download on iTunes?
While the majority of videos on iTunes are available for download, some content may only be available for streaming and not for offline downloading. It may vary depending on the rights held by the content owners.
12. Can I re-download purchased videos if I delete them from my computer?
Yes, you can re-download any purchased videos from iTunes at any time. Simply go to the “Purchased” section and locate the video you want to download again.
Now that you know how to download videos from iTunes onto your computer, you can build up your collection of favorite movies and enjoy them offline whenever you want. Happy downloading and happy viewing!