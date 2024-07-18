With the ever-increasing popularity of videos on social media platforms like Facebook, it’s no wonder that users often want to download those videos to their computers. This allows them to watch the videos at their convenience, without requiring an internet connection. If you’re using the Microsoft Edge browser and wondering how to download videos from Facebook to your computer, here’s a step-by-step guide that will help you accomplish just that.
**How to download videos from Facebook to computer with Edge?**
The answer is simple:
To download videos from Facebook to your computer using the Edge browser, follow these steps:
1. Open the Edge browser and log in to your Facebook account.
2. Find the video you want to download on Facebook.
3. Right-click on the video and select the “Show video URL” option.
4. A small box will appear with the video URL highlighted. Right-click on the URL and select “Copy.”
5. Open a new tab in the Edge browser or click on the address bar.
6. Type in “fbdown.net” and press Enter to visit the website.
7. On the website, you will find a text box where you can paste the video URL. Right-click in the text box and select “Paste.”
8. Click on the “Download” button next to the text box.
9. The website will process the video URL, and once done, it will display different quality options for the video.
10. Right-click on the desired video quality and select “Save link as…” or “Save target as…” depending on your browser.
11. Choose a location on your computer where you want to save the video and click “Save.”
12. The video will begin downloading to your computer, and once completed, you can access it from the designated location.
It’s essential to ensure you have the necessary rights to download and store videos before proceeding.
**FAQs**
1. Can I download any video from Facebook using Edge?
Yes, you can download any video from Facebook as long as you have the necessary rights or have permission from the video owner.
2. Are there any other websites that can download Facebook videos in Edge?
Yes, there are several websites available that can perform the same task. Some popular ones include fbdownloader.net, getfvid.com, and saveas.co.
3. Can I download Facebook videos directly without using any websites?
No, you cannot download Facebook videos directly without the help of external websites.
4. Do I need to install any additional software or plugins to download Facebook videos?
No, you don’t need to install any additional software or plugins if you follow the steps mentioned above.
5. Can I download Facebook Live videos with Edge?
Yes, you can download Facebook Live videos using the same process mentioned above.
6. Are there any legal implications of downloading Facebook videos?
It’s crucial to respect copyright laws and only download videos if you have the necessary rights to do so.
7. Can I download Facebook videos to my mobile device using Edge?
While Edge is primarily designed for desktop computers, you can also use it on certain mobile devices. However, the process of downloading Facebook videos may vary.
8. Is it possible to download private videos from friends or groups on Facebook?
Downloading private videos from Facebook is not possible due to privacy settings.
9. Can I download Facebook videos in high-definition (HD) quality?
Yes, if the video is available in HD quality on Facebook, you can download it in the same quality using the steps mentioned above.
10. Is it legal to share downloaded Facebook videos?
Sharing downloaded Facebook videos may violate copyright laws. It’s advisable to respect the creator’s rights and refrain from sharing videos without their permission.
11. Can I download videos from Facebook using other browsers?
Yes, the process of downloading videos from Facebook is similar across different browsers, although minor variations may exist.
12. Are there any browser extensions available to download Facebook videos in Edge?
Yes, there are various browser extensions available for Edge that can facilitate video downloads from Facebook. One such example is the “Video Downloader Pro” extension.