How to Download Videos from Facebook to Computer for Free
Facebook is a popular social media platform where millions of videos are uploaded and shared daily. If you come across a video on Facebook that you would like to download and save to your computer, there are several methods you can use to do so. In this article, we will explore how to download videos from Facebook to your computer for free, along with some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How to Download Videos from Facebook to Computer for Free?
The process of downloading videos from Facebook to your computer is easier than you might think. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you:
Step 1: Open Facebook and find the video you want to download.
Step 2: Right-click on the video and select “Show video URL” or “Copy video URL.”
Step 3: Open a new tab in your web browser and visit a Facebook video downloader website, such as Getfvid or FBdownloader.
Step 4: Paste the video URL into the provided box on the website.
Step 5: Click the “Download” or “Convert” button.
Step 6: Choose the desired video quality and format.
Step 7: Click the “Download” button once again.
Step 8: The video will begin downloading, and you can choose a location on your computer to save it.
Frequently Asked Questions about Downloading Videos from Facebook to Computer
1. Can I download any video from Facebook?
Yes, you can download any publicly shared video on Facebook using the method mentioned above.
2. Can I download videos from private Facebook accounts?
Unfortunately, downloading videos from private Facebook accounts is not possible without the account owner’s permission.
3. Are there any limitations to the file size or video duration?
Most Facebook video downloader websites have limitations on file size and video duration. However, these limitations are usually quite generous, allowing you to download most videos without any issues.
4. Can I download videos from Facebook on my mobile device?
Yes, you can download videos from Facebook to your mobile device using the same method described above. However, instead of right-clicking, you may need to long-press on the video to access the video URL.
5. Are there any risks involved in downloading videos from Facebook?
Downloading videos from Facebook using reputable and trusted video downloader websites is generally safe. However, it is always important to be cautious and ensure that you have proper antivirus protection installed on your computer.
6. Can I download live videos from Facebook?
No, the method described above does not work for downloading live videos from Facebook. Live videos can only be viewed in real-time or after the live streaming has ended.
7. Are there alternatives to using a video downloader website?
Yes, there are alternative methods to download videos from Facebook, such as using browser extensions or software specifically designed for video downloading. However, using reputable video downloader websites is often the simplest and safest option.
8. Can I download videos in high definition (HD) from Facebook?
Yes, many Facebook video downloader websites offer the option to download videos in high definition, including 720p, 1080p, or even higher resolutions.
9. Can I download multiple videos at once?
Yes, some Facebook video downloader websites allow you to download multiple videos at once by pasting multiple URLs or using a batch download feature.
10. Is it legal to download videos from Facebook?
Downloading videos from Facebook for personal use is generally considered legal. However, it is important to respect copyright laws and not distribute or use downloaded videos for commercial purposes without obtaining proper permission.
11. Can I download videos that I have uploaded to Facebook?
Yes, you can download videos that you have uploaded to your own Facebook account using the same method described above.
12. Can I download videos in formats other than MP4?
Yes, some Facebook video downloader websites offer the option to download videos in various formats, including MP4, AVI, MKV, and more. Choose the format that is compatible with your media player or video editing software.
In conclusion, downloading videos from Facebook to your computer is a simple and free process when using reputable video downloader websites. Always ensure that you have proper antivirus protection installed and respect copyright laws when downloading and using these videos.