How to download videos from facebook to computer 720p?

**How to download videos from Facebook to computer in 720p?**
Downloading videos from Facebook to your computer can be quite useful, especially when you find a video that you want to save for offline viewing or to watch later. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to download videos from Facebook to your computer in 720p resolution.
FAQs:
1. Can I directly download Facebook videos to my computer?
No, Facebook does not provide a direct download option for videos. However, there are various methods you can use to download Facebook videos to your computer.
2. Are there any online tools to download Facebook videos?
Yes, there are several online tools available, such as fbdown.net, Getfvid, and Savefrom.net, that allow you to download Facebook videos by simply copying and pasting the video URL.
3. Is it legal to download Facebook videos?
Downloading Facebook videos for personal use is generally considered legal. However, distributing or using copyrighted videos without permission may be a violation of intellectual property laws.
4. How can I download Facebook videos in 720p resolution?
To download Facebook videos in 720p resolution, you can follow these steps:
1. Open the Facebook video you want to download.
2. Right-click on the video and select the “Show video URL” option.
3. Copy the video URL.
4. Visit an online video download website (such as fbdown.net or Getfvid) and paste the video URL into the provided box.
5. Select the desired video quality, such as “720p,” if available.
6. Click on the “Download” button to start the download process.
7. Choose a location on your computer to save the video and click “Save.”
5. Are there any browser extensions to download Facebook videos?
Yes, there are several browser extensions available that allow you to download Facebook videos, such as “Facebook Video Downloader,” “Video Downloader Plus,” or “Social Video Downloader.” You can search for these extensions in the respective browser’s extension store.
6. Can I download Facebook videos using software?
Yes, there is software available which can help you download Facebook videos to your computer, such as 4K Video Downloader, Freemake Video Downloader, or Any Video Converter. Install the software, paste the video URL, choose the desired 720p resolution, and start the download.
7. Can I download Facebook Live videos in 720p?
Since Facebook Live videos are usually streamed at lower resolutions, it may not always be possible to download them in 720p. However, you can try using video download tools or software to check the available resolution options.
8. Are there any mobile apps to download Facebook videos?
Yes, there are several mobile apps available for both Android and iOS devices that allow you to download Facebook videos, such as “Video Downloader for Facebook” or “MyVideoDownloader for Facebook.” These apps are usually free and offer multiple resolution options.
9. Can I download private Facebook videos?
No, downloading private Facebook videos is not possible unless you have permission from the video owner. Privacy settings are in place to protect the content of individual users.
10. How do I save Facebook videos without using any external tools?
To save Facebook videos without using external tools, you can try using the “Save video” option on the Facebook platform. This allows you to save videos directly to your Facebook account for future viewing without having to download them to your computer.
11. Can I download Facebook videos in other resolutions besides 720p?
Yes, the available resolution options for downloading Facebook videos may vary depending on the video’s original quality. You may have the option to download videos in different resolutions such as 360p, 480p, 1080p, etc.
12. How long does it take to download a Facebook video in 720p resolution?
The download time for a Facebook video in 720p resolution depends on various factors such as your internet speed, the size of the video, and the server load. However, downloading a video in 720p resolution usually takes a few seconds to a few minutes, depending on the above factors.
Now that you know how to download videos from Facebook to your computer in 720p resolution, you can easily save your favorite videos and watch them offline whenever you want. Just remember to respect intellectual property rights and only download videos for personal use or with proper permissions.