How to download videos from facebook messenger computer?

Facebook Messenger allows users to send and receive videos, making it a convenient way to share moments with friends and family. However, downloading these videos directly from the Messenger app on a computer may not be as straightforward as it is on a mobile device. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading videos from Facebook Messenger on your computer.
Using a Web Browser
One of the easiest ways to download videos from Facebook Messenger on your computer is by using a web browser. Here’s how:
- Open your web browser and go to the Facebook website.
- Log in to your Facebook account.
- Find the video you want to download in your Messenger conversation.
- Right-click on the video and select “Save Video As” or “Save Link As” from the context menu.
- Choose a location on your computer where you want to save the video and click “Save”.
- The video will now be downloaded to your computer.
FAQs:
1. Can I download videos from Facebook Messenger without using a web browser?
No, using a web browser is the most convenient method for downloading videos from Facebook Messenger on a computer.
2. Are there any browser extensions or add-ons available to simplify the process?
Yes, there are browser extensions such as “Video Downloader Plus” for Google Chrome that can simplify the video downloading process.
3. Can I download videos from Facebook Messenger using the Facebook mobile app on my computer?
No, the Facebook mobile app is specifically designed for smartphones and tablets.
4. What video formats can be downloaded from Facebook Messenger?
Facebook Messenger supports the downloading of videos in MP4 format.
5. Is it legal to download videos from Facebook Messenger?
As long as you intend to use the downloaded videos for personal use and not for any commercial purposes, it is generally considered legal.
6. Can I download videos from Facebook Messenger if the sender has restricted access?
No, if the sender has set privacy restrictions on their videos, you may not be able to download them.
7. Is there a limit to the size or duration of the videos that can be downloaded?
There is no specific limit to the size or duration of the videos that can be downloaded from Facebook Messenger.
8. Can I download multiple videos at once?
No, you need to download each video individually.
9. Are there any download options available within the Facebook Messenger app?
No, the Facebook Messenger app does not provide a built-in option to download videos.
10. Can I download videos from Facebook Messenger on a Mac?
Yes, the process of downloading videos from Facebook Messenger on a Mac is similar to that of a Windows computer.
11. Can I download videos from Facebook Messenger using mobile data?
Yes, you can download videos from Facebook Messenger on a computer using a stable internet connection, whether it’s through Wi-Fi or mobile data.
12. Why can’t I see the “Save Video As” or “Save Link As” option when I right-click on a video?
Some videos on Facebook Messenger may not allow downloading due to privacy settings or restrictions set by the sender.
By following these steps, you will be able to download videos from Facebook Messenger on your computer. Remember to respect the privacy and copyright of the videos you download and only use them for personal purposes.