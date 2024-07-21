How to download videos from computer onto iphone?

If you want to transfer videos from your computer to your iPhone, there are a few simple methods you can use. Whether you have Windows or Mac, these solutions will allow you to enjoy your favorite videos on your iPhone wherever you go. In this article, we will discuss the steps you need to take to download videos from a computer onto an iPhone, as well as provide answers to some frequently asked questions.
Method 1: Using iTunes
Step 1: Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
Before proceeding, ensure you have the latest version of iTunes installed on your computer.
Step 2: Launch iTunes and select your iPhone on the device list.
You can find this list on the top left corner of the iTunes window.
Step 3: Go to the “Movies” tab.
Located in the left sidebar, click on the “Movies” tab.
Step 4: Check the “Sync Movies” option and select the videos you want to transfer.
You can either choose to sync your entire library or select specific videos.
Step 5: Click on the “Apply” button to start the transfer.
iTunes will now sync your videos to your iPhone.
Method 2: Using Third-Party Apps
If you don’t want to use iTunes or are looking for alternative methods, you can rely on third-party apps that offer easy video transfer capabilities. Here’s how you can do it using one such app called VLC:
Step 1: Download and install the VLC app from the App Store.
Ensure you have the VLC app installed on your iPhone.
Step 2: Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
Step 3: Open iTunes and select your iPhone.
Step 4: Click on the “File Sharing” option.
You can find this under the “Apps” section on the left sidebar.
Step 5: Select the VLC app from the list of apps.
Step 6: Drag and drop the videos you want to transfer into the “VLC Documents” section.
Step 7: Open the VLC app on your iPhone.
The videos you transferred should now be accessible in the VLC app.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I transfer videos from my computer to iPhone wirelessly?
Yes, you can transfer videos wirelessly using apps like AirDrop, Google Drive, or Dropbox.
2. Can I download videos from websites directly onto my iPhone?
Yes, you can use various video downloading apps available on the App Store to download videos from websites directly onto your iPhone.
3. Can I transfer videos from my computer to iPhone without iTunes?
Yes, as mentioned earlier, you can use third-party apps like VLC or file transfer apps such as Documents by Readdle to transfer videos without iTunes.
4. What video formats are compatible with iPhone?
The iPhone supports various video formats such as MP4, MOV, M4V, and AVI. It’s recommended to convert videos to these formats for better compatibility.
5. How much storage space do I need on my iPhone to download videos?
The amount of storage space required depends on the size of the videos you want to download. Ensure you have enough free space on your iPhone before transferring videos.
6. Can I transfer videos from my computer to iPhone using cloud storage services?
Yes, you can upload videos to cloud storage services like iCloud, Google Drive, or Dropbox on your computer and then access them on your iPhone through the respective apps.
7. Are there any limitations on video size when transferring to iPhone?
The maximum video size you can transfer to an iPhone depends on its storage capacity, but generally, videos up to several gigabytes in size can be transferred.
8. Can I transfer videos from a Windows computer to an iPhone?
Yes, the steps mentioned in this article are applicable to both Windows and Mac computers.
9. Should I compress videos before transferring them to iPhone?
Compressing videos may help reduce the file size, making it easier and quicker to transfer and save storage space, but it may also slightly compromise the video quality.
10. Can I transfer videos from one iPhone to another?
Yes, you can use various methods like AirDrop, iTunes, or third-party transfer apps to transfer videos between iPhones.
11. Will transferring videos from computer to iPhone erase my existing data?
No, transferring videos from your computer to your iPhone using the methods mentioned above will not erase any existing data on your iPhone.
12. Can I transfer videos from my computer to iPhone using a cloud storage app?
Yes, you can use cloud storage apps like Google Drive or Dropbox to upload videos from your computer and then access and download them on your iPhone.