How to download videos and keep from netflix on computer?

Netflix is an incredibly popular streaming platform that offers a wide array of TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more. While Netflix allows users to stream content online, it doesn’t provide an official option to download videos for offline viewing on a computer. However, there are a few workarounds and third-party tools that can help you download videos from Netflix and keep them on your computer for later enjoyment. In this article, we will explore some methods to download and save Netflix videos on your computer.
Method 1: Using Netflix Download Option
Netflix introduced a download feature for its mobile apps but currently does not offer a similar functionality for computers. Therefore, you cannot directly download Netflix videos on your computer through the official app or website.
Method 2: Utilizing Third-Party Software
One of the reliable ways to download and keep Netflix videos on your computer is by using a third-party software or application. These tools work by capturing the screen while the video is playing and saving it as a downloadable file. VidPaw, PlayOn, and PlayLater are popular examples of such software.
Step-by-Step Guide to Downloading Netflix Videos
1. **Download and install a reputable screen recording software** such as VidPaw, PlayOn, or PlayLater on your computer.
2. **Launch the software** and ensure it is compatible with your operating system.
3. **Open Netflix in your web browser** and locate the video you want to download.
4. **Start playing the video** and adjust the settings of the screen recording software to capture the specific area where the video is playing.
5. **Click the “Record” button** in the software to begin capturing the screen and the video.
6. **Ensure that the video runs smoothly** without any interruptions or buffering issues.
7. **Save the recorded video** once it has finished playing by following the instructions provided by the screen recording software.
8. **Choose a suitable file format and quality** for the downloaded video based on your preferences.
9. **Wait for the video to finish downloading** to your computer’s local storage.
10. **Access the downloaded video** in the designated folder or location where it was saved.
11. **Enjoy your downloaded Netflix video** offline on your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download Netflix videos on my computer without third-party software?
No, currently Netflix does not provide an official option to download videos directly on computers.
2. Are there any risks involved in using third-party software?
Using third-party software to download Netflix videos may pose risks such as malware or copyright infringement. Ensure you trust the software source and use it responsibly.
3. Can I watch the downloaded Netflix videos on other devices?
Yes, once the video is downloaded on your computer, you can transfer it to other devices and watch it as long as they support the file format.
4. Is it legal to download Netflix videos using third-party software?
Downloading Netflix videos using third-party software may not be strictly legal as it violates Netflix’s terms of service. However, the legality may vary depending on your location and intended usage.
5. How long can I keep the downloaded Netflix videos on my computer?
You can keep the downloaded Netflix videos on your computer for as long as you want, as long as there are no limitations imposed by the software used for the download.
6. Can I download Netflix videos using a mobile app and transfer them to my computer?
No, the downloaded videos using Netflix’s mobile app are only accessible within the app itself and cannot be transferred to a computer.
7. Does the quality of the downloaded Netflix video depend on my internet connection?
No, the quality of the downloaded video is determined by the settings chosen within the screen recording software, not your internet connection.
8. Can I download multiple Netflix videos simultaneously using third-party software?
Most third-party software allows you to download multiple videos simultaneously, enabling you to enjoy your favorite content without waiting for each download to finish.
9. Can I download Netflix videos for offline viewing on a Mac computer?
Yes, the methods mentioned in this article can be applied to Mac computers as well.
10. Do I need a Netflix subscription to download videos?
Yes, you need an active Netflix subscription to access and download videos from the platform.
11. Can I download Netflix videos in HD quality?
The availability of HD quality depends on the settings and options provided by the screen recording software you use.
12. Will Netflix ban my account for downloading videos?
While downloading videos from Netflix violates their terms of service, there have been no widespread reports of Netflix banning accounts for this reason. However, it is important to proceed with caution and use third-party software responsibly.