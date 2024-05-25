How to download video to iPhone from computer?

Are you struggling to figure out how to download videos from your computer to your iPhone? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered! In this article, we will explain the simplest and most effective methods to transfer videos to your iPhone seamlessly. Whether you want to download movies, TV shows, or homemade videos, we’ve got the solution for you.
Using iTunes to Transfer Videos
One of the easiest methods to download videos to your iPhone from your computer is by using iTunes. Follow the step-by-step guide below to start enjoying your favorite videos on your iPhone in no time:
1. **Connect your iPhone to your computer** using the USB cable provided.
2. **Open iTunes** on your computer and wait for it to detect your connected iPhone.
3. **Click on the device icon** that appears on the top left corner of the iTunes window.
4. **Go to the “Movies” tab** located in the left-hand sidebar.
5. **Check the “Sync Movies” option** and select the videos you want to download to your iPhone.
6. **Click on the “Apply” button** at the bottom right corner of the iTunes window to begin the transfer process.
7. **Wait for the transfer to complete**. This might take a few minutes depending on the size of the videos.
8. Once the transfer is finished, disconnect your iPhone from the computer, and you will find the downloaded videos in the **”TV” app** on your iPhone.
Using Third-Party Apps
If you prefer not to use iTunes, there are several third-party apps available that can help you download videos to your iPhone. Here are a few popular options:
1. **Documents by Readdle**: This app allows you to download videos from various websites and transfer them to your iPhone easily.
2. **iDownloader**: With this app, you can save videos from the web and play them offline on your iPhone.
3. **Video Download Pro**: This app offers a built-in browser and allows you to download videos from various websites with just a few taps.
Related FAQs
1. Can I download videos directly to my iPhone without a computer?
Yes, you can. There are apps available in the App Store that allow you to download videos directly to your iPhone without the need for a computer.
2. Can I transfer videos wirelessly from my computer to my iPhone?
Yes, you can. There are apps like AirDrop, Google Drive, or Dropbox that enable wireless transfer of videos between your computer and iPhone.
3. Can I download videos from YouTube to my iPhone?
Downloading videos from YouTube is against YouTube’s terms of service. However, there are apps available that allow you to save YouTube videos for offline viewing within their platforms.
4. Can I download videos from a website that requires a login?
It depends on the website and its policies. Some websites may offer a download option, while others may restrict video downloads.
5. How much storage space do I need on my iPhone to download videos?
The amount of storage space required depends on the size of the videos. Make sure you have enough free space on your iPhone before attempting to download videos.
6. Can I download videos to my iPhone if I have a slow internet connection?
Yes, you can download videos even with a slow internet connection. However, the download process may take longer than usual.
7. Can I download videos to my iPhone while traveling?
Yes, you can download videos to your iPhone while traveling as long as you have access to the internet and a reliable connection.
8. Can I download videos to my iPhone in the background?
No, downloading videos to your iPhone requires an active foreground process. You cannot download videos in the background.
9. Can I download videos to my iPhone without an internet connection?
No, you need an internet connection to download videos to your iPhone. However, once downloaded, you can watch them offline without an internet connection.
10. Can I download videos to my iPhone from cloud storage services like iCloud?
No, iCloud does not support direct video downloads to your iPhone. It primarily functions as a storage and synchronization service.
11. Can I download videos from my iPhone to my computer?
Yes, you can. By connecting your iPhone to your computer and using iTunes or other file transfer methods, you can transfer videos from your iPhone to your computer.
12. Can I download videos to my iPhone from a DVD or Blu-ray disc?
No, you cannot directly transfer videos from a DVD or Blu-ray disc to your iPhone. You would need to first rip the disc using appropriate software and then transfer the video file to your iPhone using iTunes or other methods.