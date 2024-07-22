Are you an iPhone 4s user looking to download video songs from your computer onto your device? Well, you’ve come to the right place! In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading video songs onto your iPhone 4s from your computer. So, let’s get started!
**How to download video songs in iPhone 4s from computer?**
To download video songs in your iPhone 4s from your computer, you can follow these simple steps:
1. Connect your iPhone 4s to your computer using a USB cable.
2. Open iTunes on your computer.
3. Click on the device icon that appears in iTunes.
4. Select the “Movies” tab from the sidebar.
5. Check the box that says “Sync Movies.”
6. Choose the video songs you want to download by clicking on the “Add File to Library” option in the “File” menu.
7. Once you have added the video songs to your iTunes library, select them and click “Sync” to transfer them to your iPhone 4s.
8. Wait for the synchronization process to complete, and voila! Your video songs will now be available on your iPhone 4s.
FAQs about downloading video songs in iPhone 4s from computer:
1. Can I download video songs in iPhone 4s without iTunes?
Yes, you can use third-party applications like Dropbox or Google Drive to transfer video songs from your computer to your iPhone 4s.
2. How can I transfer video songs to my iPhone 4s wirelessly?
You can use apps like AirDrop or iCloud Drive to transfer video songs wirelessly between your computer and iPhone 4s.
3. What file formats are supported for video songs on iPhone 4s?
The iPhone 4s supports a range of video formats, including MP4, MOV, and M4V. Make sure your video songs are in a compatible format.
4. Can I download video songs directly from websites to my iPhone 4s?
Yes, you can use web browser apps like Safari or Chrome to download video songs directly from websites onto your iPhone 4s.
5. Are there any dedicated video downloader apps for iPhone 4s?
Yes, there are several video-downloading apps available on the App Store, such as Video Downloader Pro, iDownloader, or TubeMate.
6. How do I ensure the video songs I download are of good quality?
Make sure to download video songs from reliable sources or official websites to ensure their quality and avoid any copyright infringement.
7. Can I download video songs from YouTube onto my iPhone 4s?
Yes, you can use YouTube video downloader apps or websites like KeepVid to download YouTube videos and then transfer them to your iPhone 4s.
8. How much storage space do I need on my iPhone 4s for downloading video songs?
The amount of storage space required depends on the size and number of video songs you want to download. Ensure you have enough free space on your device.
9. Can I download video songs from my Mac computer to iPhone 4s?
Yes, the process of downloading video songs from a Mac computer to iPhone 4s is the same as described above. Simply connect your iPhone and use iTunes.
10. Is it possible to download video songs in batches or only one at a time?
You can download video songs in batches by selecting multiple files in your iTunes library before syncing them to your iPhone 4s.
11. Can I download video songs in iPhone 4s from a Windows computer?
Absolutely! The process for downloading video songs onto iPhone 4s from a Windows computer is the same as connecting it to a Mac computer.
12. How do I delete video songs from my iPhone 4s once I’ve finished watching them?
You can simply swipe your finger from right to left on the video song you want to delete in the “Videos” app on your iPhone 4s and tap the “Delete” option.
Now you know how to download video songs in iPhone 4s from your computer with ease! Follow these steps, and you’ll have your favorite video songs at your fingertips in no time. Enjoy your music on the go!